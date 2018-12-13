Girls basketball
Dietrich 57, Hansen 50
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils came from behind in the fourth quarter to down the Huskies on Wednesday night.
“The fourth quarter won us the game,” Dietrich head coach Acey Shaw said.
Dietrich held a two-point advantage at halftime, but a big third quarter from Hansen gave the Huskies a three-point lead heading into the final frame. However, the Dietrich soon came alive to see off the contest.
The Blue Devils outscored Hansen, 19-9, in the fourth quarter to run away with a win and improve to 9-1 on the season.
“It was a really good team effort right down to the last quarter,” Shaw said. “They showed a lot of maturity.”
Senior Matigan Bingham led the way with 16 points, while fellow senior Brianna Astle was not far behind with 15 of her own. Hansen senior Shyla Brown led the way for the Huskies with 10 points.
Dietrich will host Gooding on Tuesday, while Hansen (4-4) will host Raft River on Saturday.
Gooding 59, Filer 51
FILER — The Senators were able to pull away in a close affair on Thursday for a win against Filer.
“The game was close throughout but turnovers were the difference,” Filer head coach Mike Amaya said.
Gooding led by one after the first quarter and two at halftime. The Senators (8-2, 2-1) pulled away in the third and added a couple more points for a cushion in the final frame for an eight-point win.
The Senators were led by senior Laken Wolf, who had 15, and senior Grace Parker, who added 14 points. Filer (4-4, 2-1) had a team-high of 13 from sophomore Ella Fischer, while sophomore Kynlee Thornton added 12.
Gooding will be at Dietrich on Tuesday. Filer will host Sugar-Salem on Saturday.
Declo 53, Wendell 23
DECLO — Twenty one turnovers in the first half put the Trojans in a self-made hole in the opening road loss to the Hornets in the Canyon Conference.
Three players reached double figures for Declo, with 24 points by junior Sydney Ramsey, the leading scorer, followed by senior Mattie Ramsey chipping in 13 and junior Katelin Mallory had 10. Senior Nadia Guadarrama finished with 11 points for Wendell.
“We set the tone and came out doing the things we practiced,”Declo coach Ashley Baker said.
Wendell (1-10, 0-1) hosts Richfield on Saturday. Declo (7-3, 1-0) is at Filer on Wednesday.
Valley 40, Oakley 27
HAZELTON — Despite a one-point deficit at halftime, the Vikings powered through the third and fourth quarters to run away from Oakley.
“We had a really good second half,” Valley head coach Jamie Kohtz said.
Valley (4-6) held Oakley (2-6) to three points in the third quarter and six in the fourth to outscore the Hornets 23-9 in the second half.
Sophomore Makenna Kohtz and senior Katie Johnson led the Vikings with 11 points apiece, while Oakley senior Mallory Beck scored a game-high 13.
Valley will play at Camas County on Friday. Oakley will be at Shoshone on Saturday.
Camas County 46, Richfield 37
RICHFIELD — Camas County junior Ashlynn Whittle knocked down 18 points and sophomore Samantha McFadyen followed with 13 in the road win over Richfield in the Sawtooth Conference matchup. Sophomore Serena Kent led the Tigers with 12 points.
“We seemed to lose our legs and got behind early in the third quarter,” said Richfield coach Buck Hendren. “We fought back in the fourth quarter. Our bench players seemed to re-energized us.”
Richfield trailed at the half 17-13 and only scored four points in the third quarter as compared to 15 points for Camas County. The Tigers finished the fourth quarter on a strong note out-scoring the Mushers 20-14. Camas County 3-4 (1-0) hosts Valley on Friday. Richfield 2-9 (0-1) is at Wendell on Saturday.
Shoshone 40, Hagerman 35
HAGERMAN — Behind 23 points by senior Bailee Owens and 12 points by Rionna Kerner, Shoshone bounced back from its first loss of the season on Tuesday to Carey defeating Hagerman in the nonconference road game. The Pirates were led by Alana Floyd with 15 points and Elly Yore with eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
“It was a good close game,” said Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons.
Shoshone (8-1, 3-0 Snake River) hosts Oakley on Saturday. Hagerman (8-2) hosts Wendell on Monday
Carey 51, Castleford 30
CASTLEFORD — The Panthers improved to 8-1 overall with their opening Sawtooth Conference win over the host Wolves. Carey led 30-17 at the half and outscored Castleford 21-13 in the second half. Sophomore Kylie Wood sparked the Panthers with 23 points and senior Lindsey Morey tossed in 10. Maddy March came close to a double-double for the Wolves with eight points and 10 boards.
“Just too many turnovers (24),”said Castleford coach Jason Tverdy.
Castleford (0-8, 0-1) hosts Hansen on Monday and Carey is at Valley on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Twin Falls 64, Burley 40
BURLEY — The No. 2 Bruins cruised to a win over the Bobcats on the road on Thursday.
Twin Falls took an 11-point lead after one quarter and stretched it to 15 at halftime, never letting up en route to a 24-point victory. Senior Mitchell Brizee scored 21, while fellow senior Faust Ystueta added 20.
Burley was led by senior Riley Loveland, who scored 16 points. The Bruins stuck senior Winston Duggan on Burley’s standout scorer, junior Jace Whiting. Twin Falls assistant coach Shaun Walker lauded the job Duggan did, holding Whiting to seven points on the night.
“It was a real good team effort today,” Walker said. “We played really good defense...We did a good job communicating and flying around to the ball.”
Twin Falls (7-0) will play at Jerome on Monday. Burley (2-5) will host Preston on Wednesday.
Buhl 54, Declo 50
BUHL — The Indians picked up their first win of the season with the home non-conference win over the Hornets.
Buhl had a trio of seniors in double figures with senior Adam Lauda leading with 15 points, followed by Payton Rodig and Carter Kelsey, each with 13. Senior Ben Puentes paced Declo with 14 points and junior Sam Mallory added 13.
“Garrett Bowman had two points and eight assists but put in a great defensive effort,” said Buhl coach Dann Winn. “We rebounded and moved the ball very well.”
Buhl (1-5) is at Canyon Ridge on Monday. Declo (3-2) is at Bear Lake on Tuesday.
Camas County 54, Richfield 27
RICHFIELD — The Mushers jumped out to a 20-2 lead after just one quarter and cruised to a blowout win on Thursday.
Camas County was led by freshman Breken Clarke, who poured in a game-high of 17 points. Senior Remington Kramer added 10 for the Mushers, while Richfield junior Jacob Whitesell led the Tigers with 10 points.
Richfield (0-6) will play Wendell on Saturday. Camas County will travel to Carey on Jan. 4.
