Boys basketball
Twin Falls 54, Century 44
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins fell behind early, trailing 18-6 after the first quarter, but they had a dominant third quarter, outscoring Century 21-2. Mason Swafford had 14 points to lead Twin Falls, and Tyler Robbins and Nick Swensen each had eight.
Twin Falls 6;12;21;15;—44
Century 18;10;2;14;—44
Canyon Ridge 69, Kimberly 54
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge senior Sheldon Flanary was the top scorer for the game with 25 points and senior Dawson Cummins led Kimberly with 19 points in the Riverhawks nonconference win over the Bulldogs. This was the first loss of the season for Kimberly. Kimberly is at Sugar-Salem on Saturday. Canyon Ridge is at Century on Monday.
KIMBERLY (54)
Dallin Weaver 2, Dawson Cummins 19, Ethan Arrington 2, Peyton Bair 5, Jack-son Cummins 2, McKade Huft 3, Hayden Anthony 3, Jaxon Bair 6, Brant Ether-ington 12
CANYON RIDGE (69)
River Osen 10, Sheldon Flanary 25, Aaron Barnes 3, Steven Garrett-Lagrone 2, Bam Kondracki 10, Brody Osen 6, Ryker Holtzen 2, Jayden Kelson 6, Louie Cresto 5
Filer 64, Gooding 49
GOODING — Junior Kelson Gilett led Filer with 12 points and senior Austin Jarolimek followed with 11 in the Wildcats win over the Senators in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game. Gooding was led by sophomore Colston Loveland with 17 points. Filer is at Declo and Gooding is at Shoshone on Saturday.
Filer 13;23;21;7;- 64
Gooding 12;8;13;16;- 49
FILER (64)
Teagan Anderson 8, Kelson Gilett 12, Brinson Rountree 8, Austin Jarolimek 11, Austin Perkins 6, Joseph Bertao 4, Miguel Perez 7, Tegun Tews 8
GOODING (49)
Owen Rogers 3, AJ Darcy 7, Gavin Martin 12, Colston Loveland 17, Jase Faulk-ner 2, Kurtis Adkinson 4, Kenny Anderson 4
Murtaugh 51, Sun Valley Community School 33
SUN VALLEY — The Red Devils got 17 points from senior Kade Setoki and 16 from senior Kolby McClure in the Sawtooth Conference win over the Cutthroats in the Fishtank. Sophomore Wilson Baker led Sun Valley Community School with 13 points. Murtaugh hosts Richfield on Saturday and Sun Valley Community School (2-3, 0-3) is at Richfield on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 17;18;9;7;- 51
SVCS 9;10;9;7; -33
MURTAUGH (51)
Kade Setoki 17, Kolby McClure 16, Freddy Martinez 2, Lewis Gomez 2, Hunter Andersen 9, Ty Stanger 5
SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL (33)
Jack Colgate 3, George Murray 3, Eli Fuller 2, Wilson Baker 13, Charlie Stewart 4, Sid Tomlinson 8
Dietrich 74, Richfield 41
RICHFIELD — The Blue Devils were led by senior Kyler Robertson with 21 points, junior Brady Power with 18 and Rhys Dill had 17 in the Sawtooth Conference road win over the Tigers. Freshman Carsn Perkes led Richfield with 18 points and Luke Dalton had 12. Dalton and freshman Hudsun Lucero each finished with eight rebounds. Dietrich (7-2, 3-0) hosts Glenns Ferry and Richfield (4-4, 1-2) is at Murtaugh on Saturday.
Dietrich 18;21;19;16;- 74
Richfield 16;8;10;7;- 41
Girls basketball
Lighthouse Christian 44, Hansen 42
HANSEN — The Lions improved to 8-2 overall and 3-1 with the Sawtooth Con-ference win over the Huskies (6-4, 2-1). Junior Kynlee Thornton scored a team-high 15 points, senior Jordan Morton followed with 14 and junior Lauren Gomez tossed in 10 for Lighthouse Christian. Junior Rakel Williams led Hansen with 14 points.
“We made some mistakes late in the game and missed some free throws,” said Hansen coach TeeJay Berry.
Lighthouse Christian 10;12;8;14;-44
Hansen 10;11;11;10;- 42
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (44)
Maycee Holloway 2, Jordan Morton 14, Taylor Smith 3, Lauren Gomez 10, Kynlee Thornton 15
HANSEN (42)
Aubrey Peters, Kaylee Snell 3, Mari Bjorneberg 2, Lizbett Manzano, Cassie Gibson 11, Sydney Brizuela 7, Rakel Williams 14, Ryleigh Ferguson 2, Hannah Skinner 3
Carey 46, Hagerman 28
HAGERMAN — Hagerman sophomore Sadie Wadsworth finished with 23 of the 28 points scored by the Pirates in the loss to the Panthers. Wadsworth was 11-of-16 at the free throw line for the game and hit seven-of-eight in the fourth quarter. Carey junior Kylie Wood scored 14 points and senior Felicity Black fol-lowed with 10 in the Sawtooth Conference road win. The Carey defense held Hagerman to single figures in each quarter.
“We played a quality team tonight and it will only help us be better in the future, “said Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons. “Aside from the third quarter, we hung with them and couldn’t be prouder of the heart we showed tonight.”
Hagerman (4-6, 1-3) hosts Oakley on Monday. Carey (10-1, 3-0) is at Hansen on Wednesday.
Carey 8;10;20;8;—46
Hagerman 4;8;7;9;—28
CAREY (46)
Noelia Cruz 4, Bailie Morey 6, Zowie Quillin 7, Kylie Wood 14, Felicity Black 10, Bernice Vargas 5
HAGERMAN (28)
Sadie Wadsworth 23, Samantha Osborne 2, Kyta Sellers 2, Krista Farnsworth 1
Valley 49, Wendell 25
HAZELTON — The Vikings had two players recording double-doubles. Junior Makenna Kohtz scored 11 points and had 11 boards and sophomore Justyce Schilz finished with 10 points and a team-high 14 rebounds. The leading scorer for Valley was junior Bailey Stephens with 14 points. Wendell junior Aspen Stinemates led her team with nine points.
“It was a great team effort and great team defense,” said Valley coach Jamie Kohtz.
Valley (7-5, 3-1) hosts Camas County on Saturday. Wendell hosts Lighthouse Christian on Monday.
Wendell 2;10;9;4;-25
Valley 12;12;10;15;-49
WENDELL (25)
Aspen Stinemates 9, Stevie Torres 1, Gracie Emery 6, Gaby Ponce 3, Ana Scott 6
VALLEY (49)
Kylee Salvesen 1, Madyn Black 4, Kalea Delgado 1, Mackenzie Dimond 8, Makenna Kohtz 11, Justyce Schilz 10, Bailey Stephens 14
Raft River 48, Shoshone 39
SHOSHONE — Raft River junior Karlee Christensen led all players with 15 points in the Snake River Conference win over the Indians. Freshman Karlie Chapman was the top scorer for Shoshone with 15 points.
“Katy Perry played a really good game as the floor leader. She had five points, and six assists,” said Shoshone coach Tim Chapman.
Raft River is at Hansen on Saturday and Shoshone (1-12, 0-5) is at Hansen on Tuesday.
Raft River 11;15;17;5;-48
Shoshone 14;6;7;12;-39
RAFT RIVER (48)
Kamri Ottley 9, Braylee Heaton 8, Jesse Ward 4, Marie Branch 2, Karlee Chris-tensen 15, Macie Larsen 10
SHOSHONE (39)
Kaci Kelley 6, Karlie Chapman 15, Katie Perry 5, Suzy Juarez 9, Dani Regalado 4
Bowling
Kimberly 12, Gooding 2
Kimberly 12, Wendell 2
Men’s basketball
Salt Lake Community College 84, CSI 71: Mike Hood led CSI with 18 points, Maurice Barnett had 15, and Saywer Storms scored 12. The Golden Eagles dropped to 12-8 on the season.
Women’s basketball
Salt Lake Community College 67, CSI 55: Karmelah Dean led CSI with 17 points and seven rebounds while Petra Farkas added 14 points. CSI is 13-6 on the year.
