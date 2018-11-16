Girls basketball
Filer 44, Nampa Christian 40
NAMPA — The Wildcats erased a big early deficit to earn a nonconference win, their first of the season.
Nampa Christian outscored Filer 15-6 in the first quarter and held a 20-12 lead at halftime. The Wildcats stormed out of the locker room and won the third quarter 17-3, and they held on in the fourth.
Kynlee Thornton scored 19 points, while Kelsie Snyder and Ella Fischer each scored 10 for Filer (1-1), which will play at Parma on Tuesday, Nov. 27.
Hagerman 54, Castleford 35
CASTLEFORD — Alana Floyd led the Pirates to an easy road victory Friday night.
The senior scored 26 points (9-of-15 on field goals, 3-of-4 on 3-pointers) and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Floyd's junior teammate Kyta Sellers added 11 points (5-of-14 from the field), senior Marina Acuna had 15 rebounds, five points and four steals and freshman Elaina Dolieslager grabbed 10 boards.
Hagerman all but ended the game in the first half, when it outscored Castleford 19-6 in the first quarter and 13-6 in the second for a 32-12 lead.
"They took care of business early on," said Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons. "It was a good team effort. All of girls got to play and hustled a lot."
The Pirates (2-0) will host Hansen on Monday, Nov. 26.
Minico 56, Bishop Kelly 49 (2 OT)
BOISE — The Spartans stayed undefeated with a tight 4A nonconference victory against the Knights. No other details were available.
Minico (4-0) will host Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
