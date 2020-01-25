Saturday
Girls basketball
Filer 56, Ridgevue 38
FILER — The Wildcats raced ahead early with a 24-2 first quarter. Alexis Monson had 22 points, and Ella Fischer finished with 12.
Filer 24 12 6 14 —56
Ridgevue 2 12 14 10 —38
Wendell 55, Shoshone 47
SHOSHONE — Wendell got contributions from all across the lineup, led by Stevie Torres with 11 points. Gaby Ponce, Aspen Stinemates and Gracie Emery each added eight.
Destiny Rodriguez had 14 points to lead the Indians, and Suzy Juarez added 12. Karlie Chapman pitched in with 11 points, all of which came in the second half.
Shoshone 10 10 15 12 —47
Wendell 12 11 16 14 —55
SHOSHONE (47)
Suzette Rodriguez 2, Karlie Chapman 11, Destiny Rodriguez 14, Katie Perry 8, Suzy Juarez 12.
WENDELL (55)
Kyla Teixeira 4, Madison Flick 4, Gaby Ponce 8, Aspen Stinemates 8, Ana Scott 6, Stevie Torres 11, Gracie Emery 8, Karina Salazar 6.
Camas County 60, Dietrich 38
FAIRFIELD — Ashly Botz had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Ashlynn Whittle had 16 points as the Mushers picked up their first win over Dietrich in 20 years.
Camas County 12 19 17 12 —60
Dietrich 8 10 12 8 —38
Hansen 51, Raft River 46
HANSEN — The Huskies picked up a close win behind 21 points from Cassie Gibson and 10 from Rakel Williams. Braylee Heaton scored 13 to lead Raft River while Macie Larsen added 12.
Hansen 9 16 11 15 —51
Raft River 13 11 8 14 —46
HANSEN (51)
Cassie Gibson 21, Rakel Williams 10, Aubrey Peters 6, Sidney Brizuela 5, Hannah Skinner 5, Mari Bjorneberg 2, Kaylee Snell 2.
RAFT RIVER (46)
Braylee Heaton 13, Macie Larsen 12, Karlee Christensen 10, Kaybree Christensen 5, Kamri Ottley 4, Jessie Ward 2.
DIETRICH (38)
Lily Hoskisson 2, Ashlyn Wells 5, Emi Berthelson 3, Tobi Hubert 3, Michelle Hurtado 1, Hailey Astle 9, Isabella Kelley 4, Layla Von Berndt 11.
CAMAS COUNTY (60)
Rayann Martin 13, Lilli Griffith 1, Aisha Clarke 9, Ashlynn Whittle 16, Ashly Botz 13, Leslie Staley 2, Laura Thompson 2, Alyssa Whittle 4.
Declo 34, Oakley 20
OAKLEY — Declo picked up a road win behind great defense. Kadance Spencer had nine points to lead Declo, and Hope Payton and Kylan Jones each scored six for Oakley.
Oakley 7 4 2 7 —20
Declo 8 14 9 9 3 —34
OAKLEY (20)
Keely Cranney 4, Lyzan Gillette 4, Kylan Jones 6, Hope Payton 6.
DECLO (34)
Katelin Mallory 8, Abbie Ramsey 2, Kadance Spencer 9, Sydney Ramsey 1, Amanda Bott 3, Brooke Olsen 7, Aryana Kahalioumi 4.
Boys basketball
Camas County 75, Dietrich 55
FAIRFIELD — Trey Smith had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and Colby Thompson scored 11 points and had 11 rebounds as Camas County rolled. Raygn Robertson led Dietrich with 17 points while Brady Power added 16.
Camas County 22 9 21 23 —75
Dietrich 11 12 19 13 —55
CAMAS COUNTY (75)
Dawson Kramer 8, Alex Robles 3, Breken Clarke 17, Trey Smith 31, Colby Thompson 11, Xyler Niehay 3, Marcus Quinonez 2.
DIETRICH (55)
Felipe Vargas 3, Brady Power 16, Rhys Dill 6, Raygn Robertson 17, Kyler Robertson 7, Jett Shaw 6.
Valley 43, Declo 38
DECLO — The Vikings got back-to-back road wins thanks to a strong defensive effort and nine fourth-quarter points by Jadon Johnson. Omar Campos had 11 points to lead Valley.
Tyler Andersen finished with 12 points for Valley, and Sam Mallory pitched in with 10.
Valley 12 7 12 12 —43
Declo 9 7 11 11 —38
VALLEY (43)
Jackson Fife 4, Omar Campos 11, Jadon Johnson 9, Kyle Christensen 6, Rawlin Godfrey 3, Garrett Christensen 8, Brody Mussman 2.
DECLO (38)
Layne Homer 4, Tyler Andersen 12, Tyler Olsen 3, Garrett Powell 9, Sam Mallory 10.
Wrestling
Gooding Grappler Duals
American Falls 69, Gooding 18
Buhl 40, Minico 37
Teton 63, Kimberly 18
Marsh Valley 50, Gooding 23
American Falls 66, Kimberly 21
Minico 62, Teton 18
South Fremont 60, Buhl 21
South Fremont 78, Gooding 9
Buhl 51, Kimberly 24
Minico 45, Marsh Valley 31
Teton 47, Gooding 30
Buhl 41, American Falls 40
Marsh Valley 61, Kimberly 15
South Fremont 55, Minico 26
Buhl 65, Gooding 12
Minico 66, Kimberly 22
Minico 78, Gooding 6
Buhl 51, Teton 34
South Fremont 84, Kimberly 6
Kimberly 36, Gooding 22
Marsh Valley 43, Buhl 40
Minico 43, American Falls 31
Tiger Brawl Tournament, Aberdeen
Team scoring: 1. Spring Creek 256.5; 2. Bear Lake 96.5; 3. Malad 70; 4. Declo 65.5; 5. Sugar-Salem 64; 6. North Fremont 60; 7. Pocatello 56; 8. Oakley 44; 9. Raft River 36; 10. Firth 35; 11. North Gem 24.5; 12. Rich County 23; 13. Preston 20; 13. West Jefferson 20; 15. Filer 19; 15. Soda Springs 19; 17. Aberdeen 18; 18. Challis 16; 19. West Side 7; 20. Snake River 0.
Boys area top finishers
113—3rd: Dax Blackmon, Declo; 126—3rd: Tegan Whitaker, Raft River; 152—2nd. Isaac Mitton, Oakley; 160—2nd: AJ Lyda, Declo; 182—2nd: Kade Toribau, Oakley; 220—2nd: Dawson Osterhout, Declo; 285—2nd: Davin Jones, Raft River
Girls area top finishers
116/126—2nd: Lauren Henderhan, Filer
Men’s basketball
Snow College 68, CSI 59: CSI led by 17 at halftime, but Snow mounted a massive second-half comeback, outscoring the Golden Eagles 45-19. Mike Hood had 27 points to lead CSI, including four three-pointers and 11-of-13 from the free throw line. No other CSI player reached double-figure scoring.
Women’s basketball
Snow College 80, CSI 75, OT: The Golden Eagles dropped a close contest in overtime after trailing by 12 points at the end of the first quarter. Karmelah Dean and Finley Garnett each had 16 points to lead CSI, and Jordan Todd added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kaitlin Burgess scored 17 points.
