Girls soccer
Kimberly 3, Wendell 2
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs continued their successful inaugural season by earning a spot in the High Desert Conference championship game.
In Monday’s game, Kimberly took a 2-0 lead in the first half, but Wendell cut the deficit to 2-1 going into halftime, and it tied the game in the second half. The score remained 2-2 until the last five minutes, when freshman Bella Osterman scored the game-winner.
“She definitely pulled off that winning shot,” said Kimberly coach Suzy Harper. “There’s no surprise. Bella can deliver.”
Sophie Bailey (Madison Smith assist) and Beza Armstrong (Rebekah Durgin assist) scored Kimberly’s other two goals. Yadira Guzman and Lizbeth Alvarado (Nadia Guadarrama assist) scored Wendell’s goals.
The sixth-seeded Trojans (7-8-1) will play a loser-out game at No. 5 Declo at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The No. 2 Bulldogs (12-4-1) will play at top-seeded, undefeated Sun Valley Community School the same day and time for the district title. The winner will advance to state, and the loser will face Wendell or Declo in a loser-out, winner-to-state game.
In many ways, the rookie season will be a success to Harper and her team no matter how the rest of the district tournament plays out.
“I didn’t expect us to get this far, and I’m really pleased,” Harper said.
Sun Valley Community School 5, Declo 0
SUN VALLEY — The top-seeded Cutthroats handled the No. 5 Hornets and advanced to the High Desert Conference title game.
Chloe Tanous gave SVCS a 1-0 lead at halftime, and the Cutthroats pulled away in the second half thanks to three goals from Lily Fitzgerald and one from Rylee Whorton. Aubrey Duffield added an assist, and goalkeeper Julia Ott pitched the Cutthroats’ 14th shutout of the season.
In 17 games this season, SVCS has outscored its opponents 113-3 (two wins over Bliss were forfeits, which by rule end in 1-0 scores).
The Cutthroats (17-0) will host No. 1 Kimberly on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for the district championship. Declo (6-6-4) will host No. 6 Wendell the same day and time in a loser-out game.
Boys soccer
Bliss 1, Buhl 0
BUHL — The third-seeded Bears are headed back to the 3A state tournament after shutting out the No. 2 Indians in Monday’s High Desert Conference tournament semifinal game.
Steven Rubio scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Jose Rosales midway through the first half. The rest of the game was played like Bliss’ season-opening 0-0 tie against Buhl (the Bears and Indians also tied 2-2 in Buhl on Sept. 17).
The Bears (10-2-5) will be making their third straight trip to state. On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., they’ll play at top-seeded Sun Valley Community School to determine the district champion and state seeding.
Buhl (13-3-2) will host No. 4 Filer in a loser-out game, also on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The winner will advance to a state play-in game.
Sun Valley Community School 4, Filer 0
SUN VALLEY — The top-seeded Cutthroats clinched a 3A state tournament berth for the sixth straight season with Monday’s High Desert Conference tournament semifinal victory.
William Everitt scored two goals, and Ridley Lindstrom and Kai Nelson scored the other two.
SVCS (16-2) will host No. 3 Bliss on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for the district title, and Filer (10-5-3) will play at No. 2 Buhl in a loser-out game the same day and time.
Volleyball
Declo 3, Oakley 0
OAKLEY — Declo won Monday’s battle of the Hornets on Oakley’s senior night. Declo (2A) beat Oakley (1A Division I) 25-21, 25-10, 25-23.
“(I) was proud of the how hard they played and the heart they had tonight,” Oakley coach Jill Hardy wrote in an email.
For Oakley, senior Khali Wells moved from libero to setter and finished with three assists and one block. Fellow senior Liz Hardy had five kills, two blocks and two assists, and Jill Hardy praised team manager Zaylee Gillette for the “tremendous job” she’s done these past four years.
“All three of these girls will be greatly missed,” Jill Hardy wrote.
Oakley will conclude the regular season at Glenns Ferry on Tuesday, and Declo will play at Kimberly on Wednesday.
Shoshone 3, Valley 0
VALLEY — The Indians clinched the top seed in the Snake River Conference with Monday’s 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 win. No other details were available.
Shoshone will host Wendell on Wednesday to end the regular season, and Valley will host Dietrich the same day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.