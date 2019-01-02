Girls basketball
Declo 40, American Falls 30
DECLO — The Hornets improved to 10-5 on the season with their second victory over the Beavers during the campaign.
Declo did so without one of its most potent scorers, as junior Sydney Ramsey couldn’t play with a minor injury. Senior Mattie Ramsey and juniors Amanda Bott and Brooke Olsen contributed in her place.
“The other girls stepped up and took care of the scoring tonight, like we asked them,” Declo coach Justin Silcock said.
The balanced Declo attack saw Mattie Ramsey and Bott finish with nine points apiece, while Olsen added eight in the victory.
Declo led by five after one quarter, but the Beavers cut the lead to four at halftime. The Hornets responded with a 13-5 run in the third quarter to establish some distance, before closing out the 10-poinat win.
Gooding will come to Declo to take on the Hornets on Friday.
Boys basketball
Declo 56, Oakley 45
OAKLEY — Declo trailed by two points after one quarter, but turned it around for a win over Oakley on Wednesday.
“Overall, it was a physical game,” Oakley head coach Jeff Bedke said. “Declo played a good game, shot it well and were physical in the middle. They just out-shot us and outworked us underneath.”
Declo outscored Oakley, 41-28, in the final three quarters.
Senior Ben Puentes led Declo with 15 points, while senior Keegan Duncan added 10. Oakley senior Gannon Critchfield poured in a game-high 18, while senior Slater Sagers had 13.
Oakley (8-3) travels to play at Shoshone on Friday. Declo (8-3) will host Filer on Saturday.
Shoshone 74, Castleford 27
SHOSHONE — The Indians earned a blowout win in a non-conference battle with Castleford on Wednesday.
Shoshone jumped out to an early lead and cruised with particularly big second and third quarters. The Indians scored 21 points in the second and 20 in the third, while holding Castleford to seven and two in each of those periods, respectively.
Senior Patrick Taber led all scorers with 21 points for the Indians, while junior Denny Arroyo chipped in 14 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double.
Castleford was led by freshman Eric Taylor, who scored nine points on the night.
The Indians (4-4) will host Oakley in a conference battle on Friday. The Wolves (4-6) welcome Dietrich to Castleford the same day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.