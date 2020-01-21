Tuesday
Boys basketball
Lighthouse Christian 70, Castleford 18
CASTLEFORD — Four seniors led the Lions to a win over the host Wolves in Sawtooth Conference play Tuesday. Logan Stephens was the top scorer with 18 points, Alex Shetler added 14, Karsten Brandsma had 12, and Casper Block had 11.
“Collin Holloway really led us tonight,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee. “He spread the ball around and got everyone involved on the offensive end.”
Lighthouse Christian (13-4, 5-0) hosts Hagerman and Castleford (2-9, 2-4) is at Murtaugh on Thursday.
Valley 49, Gooding 43
GOODING — Sophomore Omar Campos led the Vikings scoring with 14 points in the win over the Senators. Freshman Kyle Christensen and junior Garrett Christensen each added 11. Junior Gavin Martin led Gooding with 13 points. Valley is at Shoshone and Gooding is at Kimberly on Friday.
Camas County 61, Sun Valley Community School 47
FAIRFIELD — Sophomore Dawson Kramer finished with 13 points and senior Trey Smith and sophomore Breken Clarke each had 12 points in the Mushers Sawtooth Conference win over the Cutthroats. Senior Colby Thompson pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. Sun Valley Community School sophomore Wilson Baker led all players with 15 points. Sun Valley Community School (2-5, 0-5) is at Dietrich and Camas County (8-2, 3-1) is at Hansen on Thursday.
Camas County 61, Sun Valley Community School 47
SVCS 6;10;4;27;- 47
CC ;21;7;17;16;—61
SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL (47)
George Murray 4, Braden Buchanan 7, Eli Fuller 6, Walker Spoor 4, Wilson Baker 15, Jamie Moore 3
CAMAS COUNTY (61)
Dawson Kramer 13, Alex Robles 9, Breken Clarke 12, Trey Smith 12,
Colby Thompson 6, Xyler Niehay 2, Kaidin Baxter5, Mason Quinonez 2
Burley 56, Pocatello 55
POCATELLO — Creighton Hansen led Burley with 22 points, and Jace Whiting had 19 as the Bobcats came away with a close win.
BURLEY (56)
Creighton Hansen 22, Jace Whiting 19, Jarrett Orthman 10, Bridger Guiles 3, Steven Ramirez 2.
Wood River 50, Mountain Home 43
WOOD RIVER (50)
Johnny Radford 22, Isaac Esparza 2, McCade Parke 4, Davis Ros 5, Watler Kriesien 15, Elias Svennungsen 2.
Other scores
Hansen 49, Hagerman 28
Preston 69, Minico 66
Girls basketball
Filer 53, Kimberly 42
KIMBERLY — Filer juniors Ella Fischer was the leading scorer with 17 points and Jazmyn Smothers had 10 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over Kimberly. Senior Meg Walker led the Bulldogs with 12 points and junior Brynlee Wright drained 10 points. Kimberly (7-9, 3-2) hosts Gooding on Thursday and Filer (12-5, 5-0) hosts Soda Springs on Friday.
Filer 53, Kimberly 42
Filer 18;11;13;11;—53
Kimberly 7;8;12;15;—42
Hansen 50, Hagerman 31
HAGERMAN — Hansen junior Aubrey Peters led the Huskies with 15 points, senior Cassie Gibson followed with 12 and junior Rakel Williams had 11 in the Huskies Sawtooth Conference road win over the Pirates. Sophomore Sadie Wadsworth led Hagerman with nine points and freshman Samantha Osborne had eight. Hansen (8-5, 3-2) hosts Camas County on Thursday and Hagerman (4-10, 1-5) is at Sho-Ban on Friday.
Hansen 50, Hagerman 31
Hansen 13;7;10;20;—50
Hagerman 9;5;4;13;—31
HANSEN (50)
Aubrey Peters 15, Cassie Gibson 12, Sydney Brizuela 7, Rakel Williams 11, Ryleigh Ferguson 1, Hannah Skinner 7
HAGERMAN (31)
Sadie Wadsworth 9, Samantha Osborne 8, Laura Peterson 6, Elaina Dolieslager 2, Kyta Sellers 6
Camas County 54, Twin Falls Christian Academy 13
FAIRFIELD — Sophomores Ashly Botz led Camas County with 12 points and Alyssa Whittle followed with 10 in the nonconference win over Twin Falls Christian Academy. Sophomore Annie Novinger led the Warriors with seven points. Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Jackpot on Monday. Camas County (9-2, 2-1) is at Hansen on Thursday.
Camas County 54, Twin Falls Christian Academy 13
TFCA 2;6;4;1;—13
Camas County 13;14;13;14;—27
TWIN FALLS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (13)
Kelsey Lewis 1, Annie Novinger 7, Grace Bolyard 3, Aaliyah Hembd 2
CAMAS COUNTY (54)
Rayann Martin 2, Lilli Griffith 8, Aisha Clarke 6, Ashlynn Whittle 8, Ashly Botz 12, Laura Thompson 2, Alyssa Whittle 10, Paige Oliver 4, Acelyn Wilson 2
Oakley 42, Glenns Ferry 38
GLENNS FERRY — The Hornets picked up a Snake River Conference win over the Pilots on the road. Senior Keely Cranney led Oakley with 14 points followed by junior Lyzan Gillette with 12. Glenns Ferry senior Fabby Arevalo led all players with 15 points and junior LeaBeth Hance tossed in 10. Oakley (7-8, 3-2) hosts Raft River and Glenns Ferry (5-13, 3-3) hosts Shoshone on Thursday.
Oakley 42, Glenns Ferry 38
Oakley 16;5;8;13;—42
Glenns Ferry 5;16;7;10;—38
OAKLEY (42)
Keely Cranney 14, Kayzia Gillette 5, Lyzan Gillette 12, Maisey Judd 6, Kylan Jones 5
GLENNS FERRY (38)
Aly Samano 3, Fabby Arevalo 15, LeaBeth Hance 10, Jaysan Self 4, Princess Arce 2, Cierra Nielson 4
Declo 39, Wendell 33
DECLO — Declo sophomore Aryana Kahalioumi scored a game-high 13 points and senior Katelin Mallory followed with 12 in the home Canyon Conference victory over the Trojans. Wendell junior Aspen Stinemates and senior Stevie Torres each tossed in eight points. Wendell (5-10, 0-2) is at Shoshone and Declo (13-5, 2-0) is at Oakley on Saturday.
Declo 39, Wendell 33
Wendell 8;6;7;12;—33
Declo 6;12;10;11;—39
WENDELL (33)
Madison Flick 4, Aspen Stinemates 8, Stevie Torres 8, Gracie Emery 4, Karina Salazar 4, G Ponce 5
DECLO (39)
Katelin Mallory 12, Kadance Spencer 3, Sydney Ramsey 3, Amanda Bott 6, Brooke Olsen 2, Aryana Kahalioumi 13
Carey 51, Dietrich 36
DIETRICH — Carey junior Kylie Wood scored 15 points and senior Noelia Cruz finished with 11 in the Sawtooth Conference win over Dietrich. Freshman Hai-ley Astle led the blue Devils with 10 points. Dietrich (3-11, 0-4) is at Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday and Carey (13-1, 6-0) hosts Richfield on Friday.
Carey 51, Dietrich 36
Carey 15;15;9;12;—51
Dietrich 5;6;11;14;—36
CAREY (51)
Noelia Cruz 11, Bailie Morey 7, Kourtney Black 5, Kylie Wood 15, Felicity Black 7, Bernice Vargas 6
DIETRICH (36)
Lily Hosskisson 6, Ashlyn Wells 6, Jenna Christiansen 4, Hailey Astle 10, Isa-bella Kelley 4, Layla Von Berndt 4, Michelle Hurtado 2
Murtaugh 47, Richfield 20
RICHFIELD — Murtaugh junior Jessica Zavala led her team with nine points and junior Alisson Nebeker followed with seven in the Red Devils Sawtooth Conference win over the Tigers. Richfield freshman Maddyson Jones scored a team-high six points. Murtaugh (10-5, 2-2) hosts Castleford and Richfield (4-11, 2-3) is at Carey on Thursday.
Murtaugh 47, Richfield 20
Murtaugh 14;10;10;13;—47
Richfield 5;7;3;5;—20
Wrestling
Valley 60, Wendell 52
Valley 54, Oakley 46
Girls bowling
Burley 13, Kimberly 1
Kimberly 9.5, Minico 4.5
Kimberly 8, Declo 6
Gooding 14, Wendell 0
Boys bowling
Gooding 10.5, Wendell 3.5
Monday
Boys bowling
Wendell 10, Twin Falls 4
Girls bowlingTwin Falls 11, Wendell 3
