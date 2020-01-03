Friday
Boys basketball
Jerome 63, Caldwell 46
JEROME — Jerome had a big second half, outscoring Caldwell 36-21. Tigers coach Joe Messick attributed the win to strong defense and timely adjustments. Gavin Capps had 12 points and 14 rebounds, Michael Lloyd had eight points and 12 rebounds. Leading the victory, Scott Cook had a team-high 18 points.
Garden Valley 84, Dietrich 77
DIETRICH — Last year’s player of the year in Class 1A Division II, Garden Valley junior Covy Kelly, exploded for 46 points including six 3-pointers and was 12-of-13 from the free throw line in the Wolverines win over the host Blue Devils. Garden Valley led 41-35 at the half and 65-54 after three quarters. Dietrich won the battle of the fourth quarter 23-19 but Garden Valley made 12 free throws in the final quarter for the win. The Blue Devils had two players registering a double-double. Junior Brady Power finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds and junior Rhys Dill tossed in 11 points and pulled down 11 boards. Senior Kyler Robertson contributed 20 points.
“It was a real fast paced game and fun to watch,” said Dietrich coach Wayne Dill.
Dietrich (5-2) hosts Castleford on Tuesday.
Garden Valley 21;20;24;19;- 84
Dietrich 19;16;19;23;- 77
GARDEN VALLEY (84)
DIETRICH (77)
Felipe Vargas 2, Brady Power 28, Rhys Dill 11, Manuel Cabrera 1, Raygn Rob-ertson 8, Kyler Robertson 20, Jett Shaw 7
Carey 44, Shoshone 38
SHOSHONE — Junior Hunter Smith led the Panthers with 19 points in the road win over the Indians. The top scorer for the game was Shoshone senior Denny Arroyo with 18 points. Shoshone (7-2) hosts Wendell while Carey (7-4, 1-0) is at Murtaugh, both Tuesday.
Shoshone 8;10;8;12;- 38
Carey 9;13;12;10;- 44
SHOSHONE (38)
Akeem Juarez, Tyson Chapman 4, Gabriel Myers 2, Alex Cruz 2, Bryson Kerner 2, Tristan Schroeder 10, Denny Arroyo 18
CAREY (44)
Dallin Parke 7, Carson Simpson 2, Hunter Smith 19, Brigham Parke 10, Tate Squires 6
Lighthouse Christian 59, Glenns Ferry 35
GLENNS FERRY — The Lions were led to victory by senior Alex Shetler with a game-high 18 points while senior Casper Block netted a double-double (13 points and 14 re-bounds) in the road win over the Pilots. Senior Kody Henslee led Glenns Ferry with 16 points.
“We played a better defensive game then we have been this season which is promising,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee.” We still need to get a game where we put all four quarters together.”
Lighthouse Christian (7-4) hosts Riverstone on Saturday. Glenns Ferry (2-5) is at Victory Charter on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 12;29;14;4;- 59
Glenns Ferry 10;4;11;10;- 35
Preston 75, Twin Falls 52
PRESTON — The Bruins lost the Great Basin Conference game on the road to the Indians. Twin Falls top scorers were juniors Nick Swenson with 13 points and Iradukunda Emery with 10.
“We are a young team playing some very good teams,” said assistant coach James Glenn.
Twin Falls (3-5, 1-2) hosts Jerome on Tuesday.
Twin Falls 15;8;15;14;- 52
Preston 19;28 ;17;12;- 75
Murtaugh 49, Rockland 40
ROCKLAND — The Red Devils defeated the host Bulldogs. No details were available. Murtaugh (6-3) hosts Carey on Tuesday.
Sugar-Salem 70, Filer 39
SUGAR CITY — The Diggers handed the Wildcats a road loss. No details were available. Filer (3-4) is at Snake River on Saturday.
Burley 64, Green Canyon, UT, 60
BURLEY — Burley defeated Green Canyon, UT in the Redox Holiday Shootout. No details were available. The Bobcats will play Reed, NV at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Girls basketball
Carey 41, Shoshone 12
CAREY — Junior Kylie Wood scored a team-high 14 points while senior Felicity Black followed with 10 as the Panthers won at home against the Indians. Senior Kaci Kelley and junior Katie Perry each had three points for the Indians. Shoshone (1-8) is at Wendell on Saturday and Carey (8-1) travels to Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Shoshone 0;5;3;4;—12
Carey 11;6;18;6;—41
SHOSHONE (12)
Kaci Kelley 3, Karlie Chapman 2, Destiny Rodriguez 2, Katie Perry 3, Suzy Juarez 2
CAREY (41)
Noelia Cruz 2, Bailie Morey 2, Zowie Quillin 2, Kourtney Black 5, Marcela Del Real 2, Kylie Wood 14, Felicity Black 10, Bernice Vargas 2
Murtaugh 60, Ambrose 35
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils improved to 6-4 with the road win over the Archers. Murtaugh played with only seven players and coach Todd Jensen was pleased with the effort of those players in the first game back after the Christmas break. The Red Devils had three players in double figures with sophomore Addie Stoker finishing with 18 points followed by senior Ashtyn Hurd with 12 and sophomore Jessica Zavala adding 10. Murtaugh hosts Carey on Tuesday.
Ambrose 8;12;5;10;- 35
Murtaugh 18;14;10;18;- 60
MURTAUGH (60)
Ashtyn Hurd 12, Leslye Tapia 9, Alisson Nebeker4, Jessica Zavala 10, Addie Stoker 18, Kynzlee Jensen 7
AMBROSE (35)
Grace 53, Raft River 39
MALTA — Juniors Braylee Heaton and Karlee Christensen each had eight points in the Trojans home loss to the Grizzles.
“I thought we played a pretty good game but we just gave up too many second half offensive rebounds to them,” said Raft River coach Cody Powers.
Raft River (6-5, 3-1 SR) hosts Oakley on Tuesday.
Grace 10;15;12;16;- 53
Raft River 13;5;9;12;- 39
GRACE (53)
RAFT RIVER (39)
Kamri Ottley 7, Kaybree Christensen 7, Braylee Heaton 8, Jesse Ward 4, Karlee Christensen 8, Macie Larsen 5
Mountain Home 50, Buhl 12
BUHL — Mountain Home sophomore Sadie Drake led all players with 15 points in the Tigers win over the host Indians. Senior Kayla Morse led Buhl with five points.
“Mountain Home is a pretty good team,” said Buhl coach Dan Hill.” We hope to give them a better game on Tuesday.”
Buhl (3-8) is at Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Mountain Home 13;18;11;8;- 50
Buhl 2;2;1;7;- 12
Minico 52, Idaho Falls 42
BOISE — Minico defeated Idaho Falls in the Timberline Tournament at Borah High School. No details were available. Minico plays Kearns, UT at 12 p.m. Saturday.
Jerome 57, Ridgevue 42
NAMPA — The Tigers picked up a road win with the victory over the Warhawks. No details were available. Jerome (9-3) is at Nampa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
