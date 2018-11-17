Try 1 month for 99¢
1A DI Football State Championships - Oakley Vs. Valley
Valley quarterback Jason Hardy runs the ball against Oakley in the 1A Division I state championship game Friday night, Nov. 16, 2018, at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

One day after Valley High School beat Oakley for the 1A Division I state football title, the all-Snake River Conference football selections were announced. The Vikings and Hornets, naturally, took the top honors.

Valley senior quarterback/defensive back Jason Hardy was named the conference's offensive player of the year, and Valley's Ryon Jarvis was named the coach of the year. Oakley senior linebacker/running back Austin Bedke took home defensive player of the year honors.

Oakley's Austin Bedke runs the ball during the 1A Division I state championship game Friday night, Nov. 16, 2018, at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The conference's coaches determined the first team, second team and honorable mentions, and those teams can be found below.

All-SRC selections

Offensive Player of the Year: Jason Hardy, 12, Valley

Defensive Player of the Year: Austin Bedke, 12, Oakley

Coach of the Year: Ryon Jarvis, Valley

First Team

QB: Ross Sheppeard, 12, Challis

RB: Mitchell Cotant, 12, Challis

RB: Cutler Erickson, 12, Raft River

WR: Parker May, 12, Challis

WR: Jake Pulsipher, 12, Oakley

WR: Zane Mussmann, 12, Valley

OL: Blaine Amar, 12, Challis

OL: Travis Barnard, 12, Oakley

OL: Jacob Schilz, 12, Valley

K: Austin Ollar, 11, Challis

Kick Return: Rylee Spencer, 12, Raft River

DL: Blaine Amar, 12, Challis

DL: Ross Sheppeard, 12, Challis

DL: Collin Tvrdy, 11, Valley

LB: Camm Jorgensen, 12, Grace

LB: Mitchell Cotant, 12, Challis

LB: Nic Anderson, 12, Valley

DB: Chandler Jones, 11, Oakley

DB: Jason Hardy, 12, Valley

P: Dillon Traudt, 12, Glenns Ferry

Second Team

QB: Tate Cranney, 12, Oakley

RB: Ty Twitchell, 12, Butte County

RB: Zack Gomez, 12, Valley

WR: Chandler Jones, 11, Oakley

WR: Rylee Spencer, 12, Raft River

OL: Dakota Anderson, 11, Butte County

OL: Theo Wood, 11, Grace

OL: Ryan Spaeth, 10, Raft River

K: Braven Wadsworth, 12, Oakley

Kick Return: Jake Pulsipher, 12, Oakley

DL: Travis Barnard, 12, Oakley

DL: Jackson Douglas, 12, Oakley

DL: Ryan Spaeth, 10, Raft River

LB: Keyan Cummins, 11, Butte County

LB: Josh Nyman, 11, Oakley

LB: Justin Schumann, 11, Raft River

DB: Connor Mickelson, 11, Grace

DB: Alex Korom, 12, Valley

Honorable mention

QB: Keegan Chatburn, 12, Raft River

RB: Keyan Cummins, 11, Butte County

RB: Cooper Erickson, 12, Challis

WR: Justin Schumann, 11, Raft River

WR: Nic Anderson, 12, Valley

WR: Alex Korom, 12, Valley

OL: Logan Romrell, 11, Butte County

OL: Garrett Millick, 12, Challis

OL: Aiden Gould, 11, Grace

DL: Ty Twitchell, 12, Butte County

DL: Garrett Millick, 12, Challis

DL: Aiden Gould, 11, Grace

LB: Bruin Bradshaw, 12, Challis

LB: Cooper Erickson, 12, Challis

LB: Kody Henslee, 11, Glenns Ferry

DB: Parker May, 12, Challis

DB: Jake Pulsipher, 12, Oakley

