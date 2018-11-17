One day after Valley High School beat Oakley for the 1A Division I state football title, the all-Snake River Conference football selections were announced. The Vikings and Hornets, naturally, took the top honors.
Valley senior quarterback/defensive back Jason Hardy was named the conference's offensive player of the year, and Valley's Ryon Jarvis was named the coach of the year. Oakley senior linebacker/running back Austin Bedke took home defensive player of the year honors.
The conference's coaches determined the first team, second team and honorable mentions, and those teams can be found below.
All-SRC selections
Offensive Player of the Year: Jason Hardy, 12, Valley
Defensive Player of the Year: Austin Bedke, 12, Oakley
Coach of the Year: Ryon Jarvis, Valley
First Team
QB: Ross Sheppeard, 12, Challis
RB: Mitchell Cotant, 12, Challis
RB: Cutler Erickson, 12, Raft River
WR: Parker May, 12, Challis
WR: Jake Pulsipher, 12, Oakley
WR: Zane Mussmann, 12, Valley
OL: Blaine Amar, 12, Challis
OL: Travis Barnard, 12, Oakley
OL: Jacob Schilz, 12, Valley
K: Austin Ollar, 11, Challis
Kick Return: Rylee Spencer, 12, Raft River
DL: Blaine Amar, 12, Challis
DL: Ross Sheppeard, 12, Challis
DL: Collin Tvrdy, 11, Valley
LB: Camm Jorgensen, 12, Grace
LB: Mitchell Cotant, 12, Challis
LB: Nic Anderson, 12, Valley
DB: Chandler Jones, 11, Oakley
DB: Jason Hardy, 12, Valley
P: Dillon Traudt, 12, Glenns Ferry
Second Team
QB: Tate Cranney, 12, Oakley
RB: Ty Twitchell, 12, Butte County
RB: Zack Gomez, 12, Valley
WR: Chandler Jones, 11, Oakley
WR: Rylee Spencer, 12, Raft River
OL: Dakota Anderson, 11, Butte County
OL: Theo Wood, 11, Grace
OL: Ryan Spaeth, 10, Raft River
K: Braven Wadsworth, 12, Oakley
Kick Return: Jake Pulsipher, 12, Oakley
DL: Travis Barnard, 12, Oakley
DL: Jackson Douglas, 12, Oakley
DL: Ryan Spaeth, 10, Raft River
LB: Keyan Cummins, 11, Butte County
LB: Josh Nyman, 11, Oakley
LB: Justin Schumann, 11, Raft River
DB: Connor Mickelson, 11, Grace
DB: Alex Korom, 12, Valley
Honorable mention
QB: Keegan Chatburn, 12, Raft River
RB: Keyan Cummins, 11, Butte County
RB: Cooper Erickson, 12, Challis
WR: Justin Schumann, 11, Raft River
WR: Nic Anderson, 12, Valley
WR: Alex Korom, 12, Valley
OL: Logan Romrell, 11, Butte County
OL: Garrett Millick, 12, Challis
OL: Aiden Gould, 11, Grace
DL: Ty Twitchell, 12, Butte County
DL: Garrett Millick, 12, Challis
DL: Aiden Gould, 11, Grace
LB: Bruin Bradshaw, 12, Challis
LB: Cooper Erickson, 12, Challis
LB: Kody Henslee, 11, Glenns Ferry
DB: Parker May, 12, Challis
DB: Jake Pulsipher, 12, Oakley
