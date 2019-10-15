Fall sports academic champions announced
The IHSAA announced Idaho’s high school academic champions for fall sports across the state Tuesday, and several Magic Valley teams made the cut.
Valley volleyball was the champion in Class 1A Division I. The Jerome girls swim team took home the 4A title while Minico took home the same honor on the boys’ side.
Sun Valley Community School earned the 3A/2A/1A championship in girls soccer.
In football, two area teams were named state champions. Filer won Class 3A while Lighthouse Christian won 1A Division II.
Tuesday
Volleyball
Wood River 3, Pocatello 1
HAILEY — The Wolverines were led by four seniors in the 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17 Great Basin Conference win over the Indians. Emily Vandenberg finished with a team-high 18 kills, followed by Lauren Thomsen with 11 kills and three blocks. Sariah Nilsen added 10 kills with three aces and for the Wood River defense, Josie Conely had 12 digs.
“Great night for the senior Wolverines to cap the season with the second seed headed into conference play this weekend,” said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland.
Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins swept on senior night, 26-24, 25-12, 27-25. Clair Hodge, a senior, had a team-high 22 digs, Madison Fitzgerald had five kills, and Zoie Boguslawski had four stuff blocks.
“I am so proud of the way we persevered throughout the match,” Twin Falls coach Andria Harshman said. “The seniors all have put in hundreds of hours over the course of four years, and we played to honor them tonight. This was a sweet victory against a crosstown rival and the crowd was absolutely a great environment to be playing in front of.”
Lighthouse Christian 3, Hansen 0
HANSEN — The Lions defeated the home Huskies, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 in the final regular season Sawtooth Conference match finishing unbeaten at 9-0 and 14-3 overall. Junior Kynlee Thornton had 16 kills to lead the Lions with senior Jordan Morton following with nine. Senior Maycee Holloway finished with 28 assists. Junior Lauren Gomez had a team-high nine digs and Morton had two blocks and two aces.
Burley 3, Preston 0
PRESTON — The Bobcats swept the Indians, 25-23, 25-22, 26-24 in the Great Basin Conference road match. Burley senior Makayla Tolman finished with 19 kills and three blocks, junior Lauren Cook followed with six kills and senior Mi-kayla Shirley led the Bobcats with 27 digs and two aces.
Buhl 3, Gooding 0
BUHL — Junior Reina Elkin led Buhl with 11 kills, junior Adriana Azevedo passed for 33 assists and senior Kayla Morse and senior Taelar Lively combined for 32 digs in the 25-22, 25-17, 25-16 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference home win over the Senators. Buhl (10-6, 3-3) hosts Declo on Thursday.
Carey 3, Dietrich 0
CAREY — The Panthers shutout the Blue Devils, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 in the Saw-tooth Conference home game. No details were available. Dietrich is at Valley on Wednesday.
Castleford 3, Richfield 0
CASTLEFORD — The Tigers fell to the Wolves, 25-19, 25-10, 25-5 in the Saw-tooth Conference match. Junior Zailee Poulson finished with a team-high 13 kills, senior setter Sydney Schoth collected 31 assists, sophomore Halle Ramos led Castleford with 18 digs with four aces, and junior Eden Schilder had seven aces.
Raft River 3, Wendell 2
WENDELL —Raft River hung on in five sets, 25-18, 22-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-10. Stevie Torres had seven kills and 32 digs for Wendell, Aspen Stinemates had eight kills and 29 digs, and Gaby Ponce and Torres each had three aces. Callie Clapp had six kills.
CSI 3, Treasure Valley CC 1
TWIN FALLS — CSI improved to 13-10 overall with the 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20 win. Hannah Karrasch led in kills with 13 and Letarona Mose added 12 and six blocks. Taylor Burnham had 10 kills and 15 digs while Payton Spoja finished with 11 digs and 11 blocks. Kylie Baumert tallied 29 digs and three aces. Sean Garvin had 30 assists and eight digs while Grace Nelson had 17 assists and nine digs.
Boys soccer 3A
Sun Valley Community School 5, Wendell 2
SUN VALLEY — Seniors Cash Dart and Fletcher Stumph each scored twice and Ridley Lindstrom added a goal as the No. 1 Cutthroats defeated the visiting No. 4 Trojans. The Wendell goals came from sophomore Alajendro Cota and senior Pedro Farias. Sun Valley Community School will host Bliss in the district finals and Gooding hosts Wendell in a consolation game with both games starting at 4:30 on Thursday.
Bliss 2, Gooding 1
BLISS — No. 2 Bliss won the evenly played game against No. 3 Gooding with good defense from both sides and excellent play by the goalies for both teams. Senior Alex Cruz scored both of the Bears goals in the first half with nice passing by the midfielders and forwards giving the Bears opportunities. Senior Miguel Rodriguez scored the goal for Gooding late in the second half on a free kick placed near perfectly in the upper left corner of the goal. Bliss will travel to Sun Valley Community School to play for the district championship and Gooding will host Wendell in a consolation game on Thursday with both games starting at 4:30.
Girls soccer 3A
Sun Valley Community School 10, Gooding 0
SUN VALLEY — The No. 1 Cutthroats hosted the No. 4 Senators in the district semifinal. Despite dominating play, the Cutthroats were kept scoreless until the 35th minute when senior Alli Rathfon broke the ice with two quick goals to end the half. Junior Christine Estep finished the match with a hat trick, junior Falon Hanna and sophomore Tatum Minor each added two goals, junior Rylee Whorton scored on a penalty kick and freshman Gretel Huss recorded an assist. The Cutthroats are 16-0-2 and will host Kimberly in the district finals on Thursday at 4:30. Gooding will travel to Wendell to meet the Trojans at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in consolation play.
Kimberly 3, Wendell 2
KIMBERLY — In the district semifinal, No. 2 Kimberly defeated No. 3 Wendell in double overtime and will move on to face No. 1 Sun Valley Community School at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Bulldogs scored first in the 20th minute with a corner kick sent by Madison Smith and touched into the net by sophomore Bella Osterman. The Trojans responded with a goal by Wendell freshman Yoselone Acevedo-Alvarez on an assist by senior Maria Acevedo before half time leaving the score 1-1. In the second half, Kimberly scored in the 33rd minute on the second goal by Osterman. With 58 seconds remaining in regulation, Maria Acevedo scored the tying goal for Wendell on an assist by junior Lizeth Alvardo to force the match into overtime. (Overtime called for two ten minute periods with a two minute break in between and golden goal for the win) Neither team scored in the first ten minutes. In the second overtime period and in the 6th minute, Kimberly was able to find the net as freshman Monserrat Torres shot a perfectly placed ball over the Trojan’s keeper from the top of the 18’ mark landing it beautifully in the top left corner of the goal for the Bulldog win.
“Kimberly has the utmost respect for Wendell’s level of play this year,” said Kimberly coach Suzanna Harper. “They have been tough competition in the conference. This was a big win for us tonight. We’ve had a lot to prove as a new program the last two years in this conference. I feel honored to coach and develop this incredible group of young ladies.”
Wendell coach Grace Silva felt her team dominated the game even in the loss, “Kimberly’s No. 2 (Payton Jackman) put a lot of pressure on the girls but they did an awesome job.”
Wendell will host Gooding on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in a consolation game.
Monday
Volleyball
Oakley 3, Declo 2
