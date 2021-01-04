 Skip to main content
Local High School Sports Schedule
Local High School Sports Schedule

Monday, Jan 4

Bowling

Burley/Declo/Minico at Wendell, @Ranch, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Buhl at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hansen at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.

American Falls at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

