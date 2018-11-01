The Fruitland High School football team looks different this season.
The two-time defending 3A state champion Grizzlies rode a 21-game winning streak going into week three this fall, with their last loss coming against Wood River on Sept. 16, 2016. A 41-18 loss to Middleton on Sept. 14 ended that streak. Fruitland was shut out by Homedale the next week and fell at Declo 43-14 on Oct. 5, perhaps casting doubt on how good the Grizzlies are.
Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop has little doubt entering Friday, when his team will host Fruitland at 7 p.m in the state quarterfinals.
“They’ve got some kids back that are two-time state champions,” Bishop said on this week’s episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast. “We know that we have to prepare for these guys. We know they are a good team.”
The Bulldogs (9-1) suffered their only loss of the campaign to the Declo team that crushed Fruitland. Both Kimberly and Fruitland beat Gooding this season, as well. The Grizzlies won 41-19, while the Bulldogs needed a touchdown with 12 seconds left to beat the Senators 33-26.
Kimberly, ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll, opened the playoffs with a 56-18 home win over Teton last week. Bulldogs senior quarterback Braxton Hammond stood out with more than 350 yards passing and four touchdowns.
Unranked Fruitland, meanwhile, has its offense rolling after a 63-7 win against Kellogg last week. Bishop said the Grizzlies have incorporated a more potent aerial attack this season, but they certainly aren’t one-dimensional.
“When you play Fruitland, it’s dangerous to focus in on just one area,” Bishop said. “We’ve got to be ready for everything when it comes to a team like this.”
Playing at home is one advantage Kimberly will have on Friday, and Bishop hopes it will help boost his team into the semifinals next week against either No. 2 Sugar-Salem or No. 4 Marsh Valley.
“We’ve got a great community here in Kimberly,” Bishop said. “We get a good crowd that has a great atmosphere. It’s fun to play here. ... That helps, when you’ve got those fans behind you to give a little extra momentum and motivation.”
Gooding (8-2) at Homedale (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The No. 5 Senators will travel to face the top-ranked Trojans for a chance to return to the 3A semifinals, where they bowed out last season against Snake River.
No. 5 Gooding earned a blowout victory against American Falls last week in the first round. Homedale, meanwhile, had a bye.
The Trojans and Senators had plenty of common opponents, both defeating Weiser, Filer and Payette (Payette forfeited its game against Homedale). However, Gooding lost to Fruitland 41-19, while Homedale crushed the Grizzlies 34-0.
The last time the two teams faced off, the Senators beat the Trojans 27-12 in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.
Declo (9-0) vs. St. Maries (6-3), 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Holt Arena, Pocatello
The defending state-champion and top-ranked Declo Hornets will face the last team that beat them.
Declo has won every game it has played since falling to St. Maries 31-8 in the 2016 2A state title game. After beating Firth for last year’s championship, the Hornets will have to get through the Lumberjacks to continue their title defense.
The Lumberjacks, seeded eighth in the 2A RPI rankings, knocked off New Plymouth 46-16 last week in the first round, but they have a tall task ahead of them with the top-seeded Hornets, who crushed Ririe 41-21 to open the playoffs.
Whoever comes out on top will face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal game between West Side and McCall-Donnelly.
Raft River (6-2) vs. Prairie (8-1), 7 p.m. MT Friday at Kibbie Dome, Moscow
Needing a victory to clinch a 1A Division I playoff berth, Raft River scored 22 straight points to beat rival Oakley last week. Now, the fifth-ranked Trojans have a stern test ahead with No. 1 Prairie, the defending state champion.
Since losing 60-46 in its season-opener to No. 2 Valley, Prairie has rolled through every opponent it has faced. The Pirates have averaged 64 points per game and, since losing to the Vikings, have given up double-digit points just once: in a 68-12 win over Lapwai. During that run, Prairie has notched three shutouts.
Friday’s game will be a matchup of the previous two 1A-DI state champions. After winning it all in 2016, Raft River missed the playoffs last season.
The winner on Friday will face Oakley or Idaho City in the semis.
Oakley (7-2) at Idaho City (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The No. 3 Hornets enter the playoffs on the back of a 28-22 loss to Raft River, a loss that was somewhat determined by the coaching staff’s decision to rest several starters in the second half.
Oakley’s only other loss this season came when several starters were missing due to injury against Valley. When playing at full strength, the Hornets have been a handful for opponents.
Idaho City’s only loss this season was 28-20 to Wilder, which the Wildcats defeated three weeks earlier by the same score. The Wildcats capped off the regular season with a 52-14 shellacking of Rimrock.
The Hornets fell to eventual champion Prairie in last season’s 1A-DI semifinals, while this is Idaho City’s first postseason appearance since 2015. The winner of Friday’s game will face Raft River or Prairie.
Clearwater Valley (7-2) at Valley (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
The No. 2-ranked Vikings ended the regular season at the top of the Snake River Conference, having lost just one game all season in a 44-42 shootout at Raft River.
Valley capped off its stellar regular season campaign with a 64-22 drubbing of Grace on Friday. It was the Vikings’ third win in a row.
The Vikings are averaging more than 53 points per game this season have only failed to score more than 40 points once, when they beat Butte County 38-20.
Clearwater Valley took down Kamiah 50-34 to end its regular season. The Rams’ only losses came to Lapwai and Prairie. While the Rams suffered a 54-8 defeat to Prairie, the Vikings beat the Pirates 60-46 in their second game of the season.
The victor of this contest will face either Lapwai or Wilder in the semifinals.
Mackay (4-4) at Carey (9-0), 6 p.m. Thursday
No. 1 Carey’s first playoff game will come on Thursday when it hosts Mackay. The Panthers got an extra week of rest when Camas County forfeited due to low numbers last week.
Mackay is coming off a 48-32 victory against Murtaugh in the first round. However, the Miners played with just 11 players, according to the Post Register.
The Panthers beat Mackay 72-12 in the first round of the 2017 playoffs, en route to the 1A Division II state title. The winner of Thursday’s contest will face No. 2 Kendrick or Garden Valley in the semifinals.
Dietrich (7-3) at Lighthouse Christian (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Since a 34-8 loss to Carey in week two, the No. 3 Lions have been on a roll. That roll included blanking Dietrich 36-0 on Sept. 28. The pair will face off again in the 1A Division II quarterfinals.
Since falling to the Panthers, the only game in which Lighthouse Christian did not score more than 40 points was against Dietrich. The Carey loss remains the Lions’ only blemish, and they are coming off a 49-12 win against Rockland in the first round. It was Lighthouse’s first playoff win in three years.
Dietrich, meanwhile, trailed North Gem 20-6 at halftime of its postseason opener but clawed back for a 36-32 win. The Blue Devils’ offense has scored 30 points or more in seven games this season. The shutout loss to Lighthouse was one of just two games in which the Blue Devils scored fewer than 20 points.
The winner of Friday’s battle of local teams will take on Salmon River or Deary in the semifinals.
