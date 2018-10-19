CHALLIS — On Ryon Jarvis’ 46th birthday, his team gave up 46 points. He would have preferred a much lower number than that, but he’ll happily take it.
The second-ranked Valley High School football team rewarded Jarvis, its head coach, with a 50-46 Snake River Conference victory over No. 4 Challis Friday night. The win puts Valley one win away from a conference title.
“Best birthday present I could ever get,” Jarvis said.
Leads were short-lived throughout Friday’s game. In fact, the teams traded touchdowns five times in the first quarter. Valley (7-1, 4-1) took a 24-14 lead, but Challis (6-2, 3-2) responded and led 34-30 at halftime.
“It felt like we were gonna give it up and win it all in the same breath,” Jarvis said. “Challis is as good a football team as we played.”
Valley clung to a 36-34 lead going into the fourth quarter and went ahead 42-34, but once again, Challis came back. With 3:53 to go, the hosts were up 46-42.
But Valley converted a fourth down on the next drive, and Jason Hardy hit Nic Anderson for a 30-yard touchdown to put their team up 50-46 with 1:47 to go. Less than a minute later, Alex Korom intercepted a Challis pass to seal the win.
“We sold it to our kids that this was a playoff game,” Jarvis said. “That was just a great mentality to go and grind it out.”
Valley is tied with Oakley at No. 1 in the SRC, but it owns the tiebreaker over the Hornets because it beat them 50-8 on Sept. 21. Valley will end the regular season on Friday at home against Grace.
Carey 66, Dietrich 28
DIETRICH — The top-ranked Panthers finish the regular season undefeated for the second straight season after Friday’s blowout Sawtooth Conference win.
“We’re still going one game at a time,” said Carey coach Lane Kirkland. “But to win back-to-back conference championships is a great accomplishment for these kids.”
Carey outscored Dietrich 20-0 in the first quarter, led 28-16 at halftime and built a 44-22 lead through three quarters.
Junior Carson Simpson led the Panthers in rushing yards with 206 on 21 carries, while senior Porter Mecham tallied 190 yards, also on 21 rushes.
“Our line did an excellent job blocking tonight to showcase our two featured running backs,” Kirkland said.
Carey sophomore quarterback Hunter Smith completed 11-of-19 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Mecham had 12 tackles and four sacks, and sophomore Dallin Parke recorded 13 tackles.
Carey (8-0, 7-0) will start their 1A Division II state title defense next week against Camas County, the fifth seed out of the Sawtooth Conference. Dietrich (6-3, 4-3) will play at North Gem in the first round of the 1A Division II state playoffs, also next week.
Oakley 52, Glenns Ferry 12
OAKLEY — The third-ranked Hornets are now 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Snake River Conference play with the home win over the Pilots.
Oakley totaled 250 yards passing and 220 on the ground.
“We just played a good overall football game,” said Oakley coach Kade Craner.
The Hornets will play at rival Raft River on Friday night to end the regular season. Glenns Ferry ended the season at 3-6 and 1-4.
Raft River 38, Butte County 20
ARCO — The fifth-ranked Trojans improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in Snake River Conference play with the home win over Butte County (2-5, 1-4). No other details were available.
Raft River will host rival Oakley next Friday to end the regular season.
Lighthouse Christian 60, Camas County 6
TWIN FALLS — The Lions totaled 382 total yards (228 yards passing, 154 yards rushing) in the Sawtooth Conference win over the Mushers, who only had a total of 108 yards of offense.
Lions quarterback Collin Holloway finished 9-for-16 for 191 yards and four touchdowns. Holloway completed scoring passes to Chance Gaskill (15 and 24 yards), Clay Silva (7 yards) and Cooper Dastrup (24 yards). Dastrup had five rushes for 50 yards and scored on runs of nine and 19 yards. Gaskill added three rushes for 76 yards and scored on a 56-yard run. Silva had a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, Brandon Butler had a safety for the special teams and Jakob Kohler recorded four tackles for the defense.
Camas County scored on a five-yard pass from Trey Smith to Dawson Kramer.
Lighthouse Christian (7-1, 6-1) will play Rockland and Camas County (3-4, 3-4) will face Carey next week in 1A Division II state playoff games.
Murtaugh 57, Hagerman 14
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils will head to Mackay next Friday at 5 p.m. for a 1A Division II state playoff game after the Sawtooth Conference win over the Pirates to end the regular season.
“It was a great senior night for us,” said Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen.
Murtaugh (6-3, 5-2) was beaten 30-28 by Mackay earlier this season. Hagerman ended the season at 3-5 overall and 2-5 in conference play.
Declo 51, Wendell 12
WENDELL — Top-ranked Declo defeated Wendell (3-5, 0-1) on the road for the Canyon Conference title. No other details were available.
Declo (8-0, 1-0) will open 2A state tournament play next weekend against an opponent to be determined.
Century 49, Jerome 27
JEROME — The Diamondbacks (7-2, 4-0) put an end to the Tigers’ season. No other details were available
Jerome finished at 3-6 overall and 2-2 in conference.
Pocatello 35, Burley 32
POCATELLO — The Indians (3-6, 1-3) won the Great Basin Conference east home game over the Bobcats. No other details were available.
With the loss, Burley’s season ends at 3-6 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
Filer 52, Buhl 0
FILER — The Wildcats picked up their first Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win at home against the Indians. No other details were available.
Buhl ended the season at 0-8 overall and 0-3 in conference, and Filer finished 2-7 and 1-2.
Castleford 62, Hansen 53
CASTLEFORD — The Wolves finished the regular season on a winning note, beating the visiting Huskies in the Sawtooth Conference game. No other details were available.
Castleford ended the season at 2-7 and 1-6 and Hansen finished 1-7 and 0-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.