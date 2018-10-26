KIMBERLY — The Kimberly High School football team rolled past Teton 56-18 in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
Kimberly senior quarterback Braxton Hammond finished 21-of-27 for 356 yards, an interception and four touchdowns, which he completed to Dawson Cummins (35 yards), McKade Huft (25 yards), Trevor Christensen (50 yards) and Blake Phillips (77 yards). Phillips was the leading receiver with 134 yards on five receptions.
For the Bulldog defense, junior AJ Garrell recorded eight solo tackles, and senior Nathaniel Bybee had seven.
Third-ranked Kimberly (9-1) will play in the quarterfinals next week against the winner of Saturday’s Fruitland-Kellogg game.
Skyline 36, Minico 28
POCATELLO — The Spartans’ season came to an end at the hands of the two-time defending state champion Grizzlies in the first round of the 4A state playoffs Friday night at Holt Arena.
Third-ranked Skyline beat Minico 40-14 in last year’s 4A state title game.
“Our kids played hard, and we went toe-to-toe with the defending state champions,” said Minico coach Keelan McCaffrey. “It capped off an exciting year. The kids played hard, and we just ran out of time. It just wasn’t the ending we wanted.”
Minico (7-3) ended the season on a three-game losing streak.
Dietrich 36, North Gem 32
BANCROFT — The Blue Devils erased a 20-6 halftime deficit and advanced to the 1A Division II state quarterfinals. No other details were available.
Dietrich (7-3) will face Sawtooth Conference foe Lighthouse Christian next week.
Mackay 48, Murtaugh 42
MACKAY — The Miners beat the Red Devils for the second time this season, this time in the first round of the 1A Division II state playoffs. No other details were available.
Mackay beat Murtaugh 30-28 on Aug. 31 in the second game of the season.
The Red Devils finished the season with a 6-4 overall record.
Valley 64, Grace 22
HAZELTON — The Vikings clinched the Snake River Conference’s top seed in the 1A Division I playoffs with Friday’s home win over the Grizzlies.
Valley totaled 546 yards of offense (181 passing, 365 rushing) on the night. Valley senior quarterback Jason Hardy finished 9-of-16 for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 116 yards on 13 attempts and scored on runs of 15 and two yards. Hardy tossed scoring passes to junior Ike Godfrey for 25 yards and senior Zack Gomez for 63.
Gomez led the Vikings rushing with 197 yards on 25 rushes and scored on runs of 11, one, two and 87 yards. Senior Alexei Holland led the Viking defense with six tackles, and Hardy and senior Nic Anderson each had five.
Second-ranked Valley (8-1) will host either Kamiah or Clearwater Valley in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
