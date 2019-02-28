As the girls basketball season has already ended and the boys basketball season comes to a close this weekend, several Magic Valley athletes have been selected to represent their schools in all-star games, whether locally or statewide.
Here are the senior players who were chosen:
Boys 4th District All-Star Basketball Game
East
Abe Guzman, Minico
Jason Hardy, Valley
Kobe Matsen, Minico
Brayden Olson, Wood River
Gio Zavala, Murtaugh
Tristyn O'Donnell, Kimberly
Braxton Hammond, Kimberly
Rylee Spencer, Raft River
Gannon Critchfield, Oakley
Zane Mussmann, Valley
West
Wacey Williams, Glenns Ferry
Winston Duggan, Twin Falls
Adam Lauda, Buhl
Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls
Carter Kelsey, Buhl
Kaden Perron, Filer
James Slone, Jerome
Jared Adams, Mountain Home
Ryan Ball, Twin Falls
Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls
Girls 4th District All-Star Basketball Game
East
Mattie Ramsey, Declo
Taylia Stimpson, Minico
Athana Versis, Carey
Matigan Bingham, Dietrich
Patrea Topp, Wood River
Cierra Hennings, Shoshone
Josie Schmitz, Kimberly
Kodi Green, Carey
Maddison Vorwaller, Minico
Quinlyn Ontiveros, Burley
Bailee Owens, Shoshone (Honorary All-Star)
Coach: Merrilee Sears, Carey
West
Laken Wolf, Gooding
Emalee Pippin, Mountain Home
Jenna Benites, Murtaugh
Grace Parker, Gooding
Adrie Blanksma, Mountain Home
Jazzi Cristobal, Mountain Home
Alana Floyd, Hagerman
Grace Lupumpa, Canyon Ridge
Gracie Mumford, Twin Falls
Emily Gorrell, Buhl
Coach: Dan Hill, Buhl
Boys 1A/2A 4th District All-Star Game
(Tuesday, March 5, at Shoshone High School)
North
Wacey Williams, Glenns Ferry
Jaydon Rossmann, Camas County
Remington Kramer, Camas County
Jason Hardy, Valley
Patrick Taber, Shoshone
Dillon Traudt, Glenns Ferry
Nic Anderson, Valley
Alex Korom, Valley
Carson Grigg, Glenns Ferry
Zane Mussmann, Valley
Coach: Jamon Frostenson, Camas County
South
Paxton Stimpson, Hansen
McKay Breshears, Declo
Gio Zavala, Murtaugh
Ben Puentes, Declo
Carter Schilder, Castleford
Graden Dimond, Murtaugh
Rylee Spencer, Raft River
Gannon Critchfield, Oakley
Austin Bedke, Oakley
Slater Sagers, Oakley
Coach: Tony Standlee, Lighthouse Christian
Girls 1A/2A 4th District All-Star Game
(Tuesday, March 5, at Shoshone High School)
North
Shelby Buckner, Richfield
Patti Fitzgerald, Shoshone
Athana Versis, Carey
Matigan Bingham, Dietrich
Bailey Hubert, Dietrich
Cierra Hennings, Shoshone
Rionna Kerner, Shoshone
Brianna Astle, Dietrich
Kodi Green, Carey
Ari Regalado, Shoshone
Bailee Owens, Shoshone (Honorary All-Star)
Coach: Tim Chapman, Shoshone
South
Kendy Kenney, Hansen
Mattie Ramsey, Declo
Lisa Ambriz, Murtaugh
Elly Yore, Hagerman
Jenna Benites, Murtaugh
Katie Johnson, Valley
Alana Floyd, Hagerman
Mallory Beck, Oakley
Maddy March, Castleford
Audah Jones, Raft River
Coach: Todd Jensen, Murtaugh
Statewide Idaho All-Star Game (Local Participants)
Boys
Kobe Matsen, Minico
Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls
Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls
Winston Duggan, Twin Falls (Alternate)
Coach: Matt Harr, Twin Falls
Girls
Taylia Stimpson, Minico
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.