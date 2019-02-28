Try 3 months for $3
Twin Falls vs Minico

Minico senior Kobe Matsen and Twin Falls senior Mitchell Brizee jump for the ball Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Minico High School in Rupert.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

As the girls basketball season has already ended and the boys basketball season comes to a close this weekend, several Magic Valley athletes have been selected to represent their schools in all-star games, whether locally or statewide.

Here are the senior players who were chosen:

Boys 4th District All-Star Basketball Game

East

Abe Guzman, Minico

Jason Hardy, Valley

Kobe Matsen, Minico

Brayden Olson, Wood River

Gio Zavala, Murtaugh

Tristyn O'Donnell, Kimberly

Braxton Hammond, Kimberly

Rylee Spencer, Raft River

Gannon Critchfield, Oakley

Zane Mussmann, Valley

West

Wacey Williams, Glenns Ferry

Winston Duggan, Twin Falls

Adam Lauda, Buhl

Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls

Carter Kelsey, Buhl

Kaden Perron, Filer

James Slone, Jerome

Jared Adams, Mountain Home

Ryan Ball, Twin Falls

Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls

Girls 4th District All-Star Basketball Game

East

Mattie Ramsey, Declo

Taylia Stimpson, Minico

Athana Versis, Carey

Matigan Bingham, Dietrich

Patrea Topp, Wood River

Cierra Hennings, Shoshone

Josie Schmitz, Kimberly

Kodi Green, Carey

Maddison Vorwaller, Minico

Quinlyn Ontiveros, Burley

Bailee Owens, Shoshone (Honorary All-Star)

Coach: Merrilee Sears, Carey

West

Laken Wolf, Gooding

Emalee Pippin, Mountain Home

Jenna Benites, Murtaugh

Grace Parker, Gooding

Adrie Blanksma, Mountain Home

Jazzi Cristobal, Mountain Home

Alana Floyd, Hagerman

Grace Lupumpa, Canyon Ridge

Gracie Mumford, Twin Falls

Emily Gorrell, Buhl

Coach: Dan Hill, Buhl

Boys 1A/2A 4th District All-Star Game

(Tuesday, March 5, at Shoshone High School)

North

Wacey Williams, Glenns Ferry

Jaydon Rossmann, Camas County

Remington Kramer, Camas County

Jason Hardy, Valley

Patrick Taber, Shoshone

Dillon Traudt, Glenns Ferry

Nic Anderson, Valley

Alex Korom, Valley

Carson Grigg, Glenns Ferry

Zane Mussmann, Valley

Coach: Jamon Frostenson, Camas County

South

Paxton Stimpson, Hansen

McKay Breshears, Declo

Gio Zavala, Murtaugh

Ben Puentes, Declo

Carter Schilder, Castleford

Graden Dimond, Murtaugh

Rylee Spencer, Raft River

Gannon Critchfield, Oakley

Austin Bedke, Oakley

Slater Sagers, Oakley

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Coach: Tony Standlee, Lighthouse Christian

Girls 1A/2A 4th District All-Star Game

(Tuesday, March 5, at Shoshone High School)

North

Shelby Buckner, Richfield

Patti Fitzgerald, Shoshone

Athana Versis, Carey

Matigan Bingham, Dietrich

Bailey Hubert, Dietrich

Cierra Hennings, Shoshone

Rionna Kerner, Shoshone

Brianna Astle, Dietrich

Kodi Green, Carey

Ari Regalado, Shoshone

Bailee Owens, Shoshone (Honorary All-Star)

Coach: Tim Chapman, Shoshone

South

Kendy Kenney, Hansen

Mattie Ramsey, Declo

Lisa Ambriz, Murtaugh

Elly Yore, Hagerman

Jenna Benites, Murtaugh

Katie Johnson, Valley

Alana Floyd, Hagerman

Mallory Beck, Oakley

Maddy March, Castleford

Audah Jones, Raft River

Coach: Todd Jensen, Murtaugh

Statewide Idaho All-Star Game (Local Participants)

Boys

Kobe Matsen, Minico

Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls

Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls

Winston Duggan, Twin Falls (Alternate)

Coach: Matt Harr, Twin Falls

Girls

Taylia Stimpson, Minico

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments