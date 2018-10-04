TWIN FALLS — The Lighthouse Christian School volleyball team was one point away from losing the first set, trailing 25-24 to Hansen on Thursday night. But the Lions tied the score at 25-all on the next play, and senior Kaylee Keyes stepped to the serving line and calmly served the last two points to give Lighthouse Christian a 27-25 win.
There was a brief big exhale from the Lion players and coaches. The Lions went on to win the last two sets 25-19 and 25-17, keeping them undefeated in the Sawtooth Conference at 8-0. Hansen fell to 6-2 in conference play.
“Nothing comes easy in this conference,” said Hansen coach Jim Lasso. “We need to figure how to get over the hump when we are competing with not only the Careys and Lighthouse Christians but the other teams in the conference. Just because Lighthouse is undefeated, we knew we had to step up. These girls pull for each other. They have been playing together since the fourth grade. I told them they just need to play better, and each girl needs a gut check.”
Hansen senior Yolanda Alaniz carries the most of the weight on her back and accepts the challenge, Lasso said.
“She has improved on her foot speed so she can play the back row, and I challenged her to get on the floor,” he said.
Alaniz finished with a team-high 11 kills, three aces and four blocks. Her serving kept the Huskies in the first set, as she was able to find the best spots to place the ball in the middle of the set when points were needed.
Hansen senior setters Kendy Kenney and Neilani McDaniel combined for 13 assists.
Once again, the Lions faced a team that came out and gave them their best shot early.
“I think people come in and want to give us their best,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tobie Helman. “We love knowing that. It gets us excited.”
With it being senior night, Helman played some different combinations so all the seniors could get playing time (Lighthouse also recognized the Hansen seniors). Senior Gracie Cover was the top offensive player with 14 kills, followed by junior Jordan Morton with eight. For the defense, Keyes tallied seven digs, while fellow senior Sarah Reineke and junior Maycee Holloway each had five. Holloway registered 26 assists.
“Maycee had a tough one to replace in Sabrina De Jong [four-year varsity setter], but she has not been intimidated,” said Helman. “Maycee jumped right in and works real hard and never gives up.”
Holloway said she learned from De Jong and from playing different positions her freshman and sophomore years.
“I watched Sabrina since I was in the sixth grade,” Holloway said. “I watched every move and took it all in. Setting wasn’t my priority early. I think the thing I have learned best is to learn from my mistakes. All sets aren’t perfect. I have bonded with my hitters because I know what kind of sets they like. Being a setter, I have to stay focused and not get down on myself.”
Lighthouse Christian improved to 11-1 overall and travels to Filer on Tuesday. Hansen (11-5) is at Castleford the same day.
