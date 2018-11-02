TWIN FALLS — Perhaps some members of the crowd were anxious to see how the Lighthouse Christian School football team would play against a team it defeated earlier this year. The Lions shut out Dietrich during the regular season, and it was possible that a sense of complacency or a we-already-beat-these-guys mind frame would creep into the week of preparation.
Lighthouse removed all doubt quickly.
The third-ranked Lions blocked a punt on Dietrich’s first drive, scored two plays later, then returned the Blue Devils’ next punt for a touchdown. Before anyone had a chance to settle into their seats, Lighthouse led 12-0.
Message sent.
The onslaught continued all evening as the Lions got four rushing touchdowns from sophomore Chance Gaskill and took down Dietrich 44-0 Friday night in a 1A Division II state tournament quarterfinal matchup at the Lighthouse Christian Sports complex.
“That start was enormous,” said Lighthouse head coach Cory Holloway. “The last few years we haven’t had a team that could start like that.”
The Lions beat the Blue Devils 36-0 five weeks earlier, also at home. Few expected a similar result on Friday.
Gaskill was the man of the match offensively as he scored four touchdowns on the evening, including Lighthouse’s first after the blocked punt. He rushed for 190 yards on 13 carries and found the end zone on runs of five, 14, 62 yards and 16 yards.
“We had great blocking,” Gaskill said. “Overall we played well as a team. We worked hard and had a good game.”
Freshman Clay Silva returned the Blue Devils’ second punt for a touchdown, and senior Cooper Dastrup had a one-yard score late in the first half to complete the scoring for the Lions.
Lighthouse led 20-0 after the first quarter and 36-0 at the half. But both head coaches agree the early offensive outburst from the Lions set the tone for how the game would go.
“We has good practices all week, but we got here and it was just a different feeling,” said Dietrich head coach Rick Astle. “I think we were mentally kind of beat when we got here.”
Pads were popping from the opening whistle. Lighthouse’s defense came to play, something that has become the team’s calling card this year.
“Coach always tell us to know our limits and do our jobs,” Dastrup said. “We have to make the tackle. That’s what it comes down to.”
“We just wanted to get after it,” Holloway said. “We put in a couple of new things because we knew they were going to come in and play harder. They had some success against us last time, and we had some things to shore up.
“I didn’t expect to shut them out again. That’s a great team who has been playing well. To shut out a great program like that twice, kudos to the defense.”
To look at a 44-0 final score and assume a dominant, one-sided affair took place would be disingenuous to the reality of the contest. Dietrich had its offense humming for a majority of the game, but came up short when it really mattered. The Blue Devils turned the ball over four times — three interceptions and a lost fumble. Two of the giveaways came when Dietrich was in the red zone.
“We moved the ball up and down the field,” Astle said. “We just didn’t have the power to get it done.”
Brandon Houser, Tyler Munsee and Silva all recorded interceptions for Lighthouse. Dastrup rushed for 98 yards and the score on 16 carries, and he led the Lions with nine tackles on defense.
Dietrich finishes with a 7-4 record. For a program that began to find its identity, Astle is anxious to keep building.
“In the last eight to 10 years, we’ve kind of become a pretty good football team,” Astle said. “These seniors have stepped up and have been leaders. I’m proud of them, and I’m excited to see what we can be in the future.”
Next week, Lighthouse (9-1) will play a semifinal game against Deary or Salmon River. The Lions get to host the game, and they are still deciding whether to play at home or at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Date, time and location are yet to be announced.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Gaskill said. “Both teams are good. It’s only going to get harder from here.”
HIGHLIGHTS
That didn’t take long. Two players after the blocked punt, Chance Gaskill puts the #LighthouseLions on top of the #DietrichDevils 6-0. There’s 9:19 to go in the first. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/EiVImmC3Va— Chase Glorfield (@Chase_Glorfield) November 3, 2018
Clay Silva returns the punt for another #LighthouseLions touchdown. It’s now 12-0 Lions over the #DietrichDevils with 7:28 left in the opening quarter. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/TxZVHOQB1E— Chase Glorfield (@Chase_Glorfield) November 3, 2018
Gaskill with his second touchdown on the night and this thing is turning into a laugher. It’s 20-0 #LighthouseLions over #DietrichDevils, still in the first quarter. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/ebz2zjmmXR— Chase Glorfield (@Chase_Glorfield) November 3, 2018
Gaskill has himself a hat trick. The sophomore takes the rock 62 yards for another #LighthouseLions TD. They now lead the #DietrichDevils 28-0 with 10:32 to play in the first half. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/U0RKsnPQTI— Chase Glorfield (@Chase_Glorfield) November 3, 2018
Cooper Dastrup dives in for another #LighthouseLions score with 16.5 seconds left in the half. Lighthouse is on top of the #DietrichDevils 36-0. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/vznmkKnTdC— Chase Glorfield (@Chase_Glorfield) November 3, 2018
Clay Silva comes up with Lighthouse’s third interception of the night. Dietrich keeps shooting itself in the foot. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/q1bKS6wVQu— Chase Glorfield (@Chase_Glorfield) November 3, 2018
