SHOSHONE — The Lighthouse Christian School boys basketball team found itself in a situation both familiar and unfamiliar on Monday night.
It was familiar because, as the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard showed a 21-point difference between the Lions and their opponents, which is something that has become the norm for the state’s No. 1 team in 1A Division II.
It was unfamiliar because this win in particular sent the Lions to a place they’ve never been. By beating Murtaugh, 61-40, at Shoshone High School on Monday night, Lighthouse Christian booked its first ever appearance in a district championship game.
“We’ve been close,” Lighthouse Christian head coach Tony Standlee said. “We’ve been to the semi games and gotten blown out. Dietrich and Carey have run this conference for so long. This year’s been a little bit crazy, but it’s been fun.”
The contest had initially been scheduled for Wednesday of last week, but, due to poor weather conditions that night, the district tournament games had been pushed to Monday.
That long layoff showed in the opening minutes of the game between the Lions (22-0) and Red Devils (16-7), as both struggled to really get their legs underneath them.
Both teams tend to score plenty, but a muted first quarter saw Lighthouse escape with a slender 11-7 advantage.
“We’re so used to playing every other day, every two days,” Standlee said. “To sit out for four, five days, we planned for Murtaugh the whole time, but it’s just hard.”
When Lighthouse Christian junior Peyton Lookingbill opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer just 10 seconds in, the Lions began to find their way into the game and leave Murtaugh behind.
Although a deep 3-pointer from Murtaugh junior Kolby McClure as time expired gave Murtaugh a slight boost, the Lions outscored the Red Devils, 14-7, in the frame and held an 11-point lead at halftime.
Out of the break, the Lions really began to pull away, though, as junior Tyler Munsee took control of the game. Munsee bullied his way down low, notching 10 points in the third quarter and helping the Lions to a 14-point advantage entering the final frame.
Standlee said the energy of sophomore guard Collin Holloway and his ability to find passing lanes opened up the game for the likes of Munsee and junior Casper Block, all of whom impressed Standlee with their ability to read the game, despite not having quite as much experience, being underclassmen.
“It’s nice just having young people that know so much,” Standlee said. “They play older than they’re supposed to.”
Despite being down 14, there was always a sense that the Red Devils could make a run to sneak back in it, particularly given the performance of McClure. The junior knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter, and five total in the game for a high of 21 points.
However, to ensure Murtaugh wouldn’t come back, Lookingbill added 11 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lions extended their lead even further, sealing the contest with a 21-point lead.
Lookingbill, Munsee and Block were the top scorers on the night for the Lions, and Standlee said they’ve been setting the standard during the team’s unbeaten run through the season.
“These juniors started as freshmen because I didn’t have anybody,” Standlee said. “We tried doing math on it one time, and in the past three, four years, we’ve been in the gym for something like 21,000 hours. They’re in the gym, they want to be in the gym...this team just wants to play.”
The Red Devils will head to the other side of the Sawtooth Conference bracket, where they’ll take on Dietrich on Tuesday with the hopes of keeping their season going.
Meanwhile, the Lions will gear up to face Camas County in Wednesday’s district championship game. In its current position, Ligthhouse Christian is guaranteed, at the very least, a spot in the state tournament play-in game.
The Lions will be hungrier for more though, and on a certain level that’s entirely new to them. However, given that many of the players on the roster were a part of the Lighthouse Christian football team that went to the state championship game just a few months ago, there probably isn’t a stage that will faze them.
They’ll focus more on themselves and making sure they’re prepared to take the next step toward the state tournament.
“It doesn’t matter who it is, you’ve got to come ready to do you,” Standlee said. “That’s what we’ve done this whole year and that’s what the goal is.”
