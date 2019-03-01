CALDWELL — When the Lighthouse Christian School boys basketball team was driving back to Twin Falls from a summer camp at The College of Idaho, its bus passed the Ford Idaho Center. Head coach Tony Standlee pointed to it and asked if his players had any interest in playing there.
Most weren't sure what the coach meant and didn't even recognize the building. One spoke up and told Standlee he wanted to be there, bright and early at 9:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning: junior Tyler Munsee.
Munsee will get his wish, thanks to his stellar 24-point performance and some clutch shots down the stretch, as the Lions took down defending 1A Division II state champion Genesis Prep, 56-53, in the semifinals on Friday, cementing their first appearance in a state title game on Saturday.
"It's crazy," Munsee said. "At the start of the season, that's what we talked about, was getting to this game and playing Genesis Prep. That's what we were looking forward to all year. We put in the work in the summer and offseason, all year, and it got us here. We pulled it out."
The Lions, who had never even been to a conference championship before this year, let alone a state title tilt, are now 25-0 and are one win away from hoisting a blue trophy.
It wasn't quite so easy getting there, though.
The Lions had to go up against the Jaguars' monstrous seniors, Kon Ajang (6-foot-9) and Josh Bohannan (6-foot-7). But, after forcing Ajang into early foul trouble—which Standlee said was huge, but not entirely by design—the Lions found success in the early parts of the game.
Munsee put the Lions up, 7-6, after three minutes with a bucket, then junior Casper Block scored off his own steal, and then Block added another bucket off a Munsee steal. The flustered Jaguars were forced into a timeout as the Lions bench and fan section roared behind an early 11-6 lead.
"We've played against big kids but not that size, and we told them to just play their game," Standlee said. "If you don't just play normal basketball, sometimes those kids can have a field day."
The Lions were able to keep the Jaguars at arm's length for the rest of the half, as a quick 5-0 spurt at the end, which included a 3-pointer from Peyton Lookingbill to end the half, coming off an assist through a defender's legs from sophomore Collin Holloway.
Out of the break, though, the Jaguars came right back at the Lions.
Ajang scored sixt straight points, when senior Jacob Schultz hit a 3-pointer and, suddenly, the game was knotted up at 34.
For a team that hardly had games end with single-digit margins, Lighthouse Christian had serious adversity thrown in its face, but it was nothing the Lions weren't prepared for.
"About three weeks now, we've been talking about adversity," Standlee said. "You've got to rise above it...The next play, that's our mentality. If you don't go next play, you can lose the game right there. That's what they did tonight."
The Jaguars would eventually take the lead, and the game went back and forth until Block hit a free throw to tie it at 48-48 with just over three minutes to go. About a minute later, the tides turned in Lighthouse Christian's favor for good.
Assistant coach Daequon Montreal drew up a play out of a timeout, trying to get a score on a backdoor cut. But, he told Holloway, the point guard, that, if the defender sat back, to hit a triple in his face.
Sure enough, the defender gave Holloway space, and, from well beyond the 3-point line, Holloway, in his estimation, "launched" the triple and hit nothing but net.
Collin Holloway from the parking lot gives Lighthouse a 51-48 lead with two minutes to go. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/dxkzTSqBPL— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 1, 2019
The sophomore said he's only hit one 3-pointer from further out, while Munsee, who gave him the ball, initially thought he would put the ball on the floor and reset the offense.
"I saw him wind up and I was like 'oh my gosh,'" Munsee said. "He's got some cojones."
Holloway's shot proved to be the final dagger, as the Lions never trailed again.
Junior Alex Shetler and Munsee knocked down a handful of free throws and, despite some late points from Genesis Prep, Lighthouse Christian held on. Along with his 24 points, Munsee added eight rebounds, while Block had 11 points and nine boards and Holloway chipped in seven points. Ajang led the Jaguars with 23.
By all accounts, Friday's game felt like a state championship in itself. Now, the Lions have to put it in the rearview and get the final win they crave.
"We're not gonna sugarcoat this because it was a great win," Standlee said. "This is what we wanted. We wanted to get here first, then we wanted to win...These guys have such a great mentality. They're not gonna have a letdown. They're gonna come out ready to fire tomorrow. They want this."
Highlights
Tyler Munsee gives Lighthouse a 5-4 lead at 5:50 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/vC34DWu4AU— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 1, 2019
Munsee again, somehow he finishes through that. Lighthouse up 13-10 at 3:25 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/cmodByojUN— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 1, 2019
End 1Q: Lighthouse 19, Genesis Prep 12— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 1, 2019
The Lions got the Jaguars’ big man Kon Ajang in early foul trouble and took full advantage. Tyler Munsee’s got nine points for Lighthouse. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/MrY0cnwHD0
Good look from Collin Holloway to Cooper Dastrup, who gets the roll. Lighthouse up 21-16 at 5:46 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/vlHS1wSirt— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 1, 2019
HALF: Lighthouse 32, Genesis Prep 25— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 1, 2019
Tyler Munsee has 13 points and the Lions have a seven-point advantage at the break. The Jaguars got a little boost from this basket by Kon Ajang before the buzzer. #Idpreps pic.twitter.com/1azJNxH4h3
End 3Q: Genesis Prep 40, Lighthouse 39— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 1, 2019
Kon Ajang’s 8-point quarter helps the Jaguars take the lead heading into the final frame. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/iIyOh4SzQj
FINAL: Lighthouse 56, Genesis Prep 53— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) March 1, 2019
What a game. The Lions hold on to advance to their first ever 1AD2 state title game appearance. Tyler Munsee’s 24 points lead the way. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/YUfB3GyEN5
