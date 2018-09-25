Subscribe for 33¢ / day

MURTAUGH — To the naked eye, the Lighthouse Christian School volleyball team might have appeared to be in a funk during the opening set of its match at Murtaugh on Tuesday.

Lions head coach Tobie Helman knew it might cause some rough patches, but she tried out a whole new rotation for her team. Combined with Murtaugh’s defensive effort, the set hung in the balance for longer than the Lions liked.

However, Lighthouse shook off the flat start and cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Red Devils to remain unbeaten in Sawtooth Conference play in 2018. The Lions won 26-24, 25-14, 25-21.

“I wasn’t super scared because I believed that the girls were going to figure it out,” Helman said. “But, I also believed (Murtaugh) was too good to mess around on.”

The Red Devils got out to a raring start in that opening set, taking a lead as large as eight points. The Lions slowly climbed back into it, but didn’t lead until senior Gracie Cover notched a kill to make it 19-18.

Cover, who finished with a match-high 16 kills, wasn’t able to stay in the front row much to start the first set, Helman said, which held the Lions back. Once the team got organized and she found a rhythm, everything clicked and the Lions narrowly outdueled the Red Devils for a first-set win.

“We served better and we played better in that first game,” Murtaugh head coach Lisa Nebeker said. “I think we’re still dealing with the name Lighthouse. If they start to get up, we get discouraged.”

Cover continued her dominance in the second set as the Lions picked up steam and the Red Devils lost theirs. Nebeker said Cover “took over the court,” and the only way to stop her is to keep getting digs or serve well so the Lions can’t pass to her.

It helped Lighthouse, then, that junior Maycee Holloway, who finished with 40 of the team’s 45 assists, was able to continue to find Cover, as well as junior Jordan Morton and senior Sarah Reineke, who added 10 and eight kills, respectively.

Nebeker said the discouragement among her squad continued through the remainder of the match. As Murtaugh slowly fell apart, Lighthouse came together for a 25-14 win.

“It was enthusiasm throughout the team,” Cover said. “We weren’t really pumped in the beginning. In the second set, we really stepped it up.”

The final set went much like the one before it, as the Lions maintained control and led by as many as nine points. They went back to some experimental rotations, and the Red Devils made a run at the end, but Lighthouse prevailed 25-21.

Senior Lisa Ambriz had a team-high eight digs, and her classmate Jenna Benites added 10 assists for Murtaugh. Junior Alissa Chatelain had five aces, but those tallies weren’t enough to edge the Lions in any of the three frames.

“Tobie is a great coach, and they have some great players, so I don’t feel bad losing to them,” Nebeker said. “I feel good about having played with them for a couple sets.”

Lighthouse, meanwhile, is still testing new rotations and different lineups as the Lions progress. After bowing out in last year’s 1A Division II state semifinals, Helman characterized this season as somewhat of a rebuild. After an 8-1 overall start and a 5-0 record in conference play, she’s standing by that assessment.

Helman said the team is only focused on what happens at the end of the year, and won’t get complacent. She doesn’t want her players to think after a single victory that they’re “built,” as they are “still building” instead.

Her hope is to establish more consistency as the days go by, and, with their win over Murtaugh, the Lions are doing just that.

“I never want to say, ‘Oh, we’re good, we’re there,’ because, to me, we can always get better and work harder,” Helman said. “I want the girls to have that mentality, too.”

