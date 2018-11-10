POCATELLO — They played from behind. They played from in front.
No matter what, they didn’t waver, nor did they get complacent.
The Lighthouse Christian School football team dealt with the ups and downs of a hotly contested state semifinal battle with Salmon River, and finished on top.
The Lions controlled the second half of the game and never let the Savages back in, earning a 40-26 victory and notching a spot in the 1A Division II state championship game against Sawtooth Conference foe Carey.
“That was a great game to be a part of,” Lions head coach Cory Holloway said. “We knew if we could be just as physical and match them, we thought, at the end of the game, we could wear them down.”
The Lions (10-1) and Savages (7-4) spent much of the half trading touchdowns. After taking a 6-0 lead, Salmon River allowed Lighthouse Christian to take an 8-6 lead when sophomore quarterback Collin Holloway found junior Brandon Houser for a three-yard score.
When the Savages took the lead back, Collin Holloway led consecutive touchdown drives to give the Lions a 22-14 lead. After recovering a Salmon River fumble, Holloway threw an interception and allowed the Savages to profit from a 49-yard touchdown rumble by senior Canyon Harper with less than 3 1/2 minutes left in the half.
“There was an opportunity when they went up, they could have went up by another score and we could’ve hung our heads,” Cory Holloway said. “We have a different mentality, and we just stepped it up a notch.”
Collin Holloway was not deterred by the pick and led the Lions on one more long drive, finding Houser again for a 17-yard score with 13 ticks on the clock. The sophomore quarterback finished 14-for-25 with 178 yards and four passing touchdowns in the first half, and Lighthouse led 28-20 at the break.
The teams battled to a scoreless third quarter, but it was in the fourth that Lighthouse Christian finally got some separation.
Sophomore Chance Gaskill ran in a three-yard score with less than nine minutes to go in the contest. Although Salmon River answered with a Randy McClure touchdown, Collin Holloway delivered the final blow with a 25-yard touchdown toss to junior Tyler Munsee with 3:34 remaining to make the score 40-26.
Collin Holloway said that, when that touchdown was scored, he knew the game belonged to the Lions.
The sophomore finished 21-of-32 for 292 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Cory Holloway credited his son for his role in the victory, while also pointing out Gaskill’s contributions and some big blocks and catches all over the field. Still, Collin Holloway remained the standout.
“It was a lot of pressure and he was nervous and I was nervous for him,” Cory Holloway said. “He’s not a big guy, but he finds space, he keeps his eyes downfield and made some big throws.”
The win evened a series with Salmon River, as Cory Holloway has lost two games and now won two against the Savages.
Gaskill ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and he caught four passes for 79 yards. Munsee had 74 yards and two touchdowns on six catches, Houser had 62 yards and two scores on six catches and freshman Clay Silva had 58 yards and a TD on four receptions. Dastrup led the defense with 10 tackles.
The Lions last won a state title in 2014, and with two straight first-round playoff exits going into this season, few of the Lions had been on that stage. But it didn’t get to them.
“It was pretty tough,” Collin Holloway said. “We’ve just got to all play together, and we can do good. It was stressful. We never played in here before.”
Now, the Lions turn their attention to the unbeaten, top-ranked, defending state champion Carey Panthers. The conference opponents will meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. back at Holt Arena.
Carey beat Lighthouse Christian 34-8 on Aug. 31, and, that night, both the Panther players and Cory Holloway said they wouldn’t be surprised if they saw each other again in 2018.
They were right, and now they’ll square off with a state title on the line.
“It’s gonna be a battle," Cory Holloway said. “We talked about it way back when about how it’d be cool to see each other again. That would be a great opportunity.”
Other highlights
