 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lighthouse Christian falls to Prairie in semi-finals
0 comments
alert top story

Lighthouse Christian falls to Prairie in semi-finals

{{featured_button_text}}
Girls 1A DI Basketball - Prairie Vs. LHC

Lighthouse Christian's Kynlee Thornton shoots the ball against Prairie defenders during the 1A DI championships on Thursday evening, Feb. 18, 2021, at Columbia High School in Nampa.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lighthouse Christian falls to Prairie in the 1A DI Girls State Basketball semi-final game with a score of 50-32. Lighthouse started the game with an early lead but lost it in the second half and couldn't come back from the point deficit. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News