Lighthouse Christian falls to Prairie in the 1A DI Girls State Basketball semi-final game with a score of 50-32. Lighthouse started the game with an early lead but lost it in the second half and couldn't come back from the point deficit.
Lighthouse Christian falls to Prairie in semi-finals
