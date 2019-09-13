TWIN FALLS — All week Lighthouse Christian head coach Cory Holloway and his staff stressed the importance of every member of their team performing his job to perfection. No freelancing, no guessing, no excuses. With the 1A D-II defending state champion Carey Panthers and their 59-points-per-game average coming to town, the Lions couldn’t afford mistakes.
No worries, coach.
Behind a jaw-dropping defensive effort and a freight train of an offense that was impossible to stop once it got moving, second-ranked Lighthouse Christian secured a homecoming win over No. 1 Carey — 32-0 Friday night — in Twin Falls.
“We were ready,” Holloway said. “We had a good game plan. Carey is very good at exposing your weakness and getting you to over-pursue. We were super disciplined all week on doing our jobs and trusting our teammates.”
Throughout the first quarter and into the second, Friday’s showdown looked like it would become a defensive battle. The Panthers and Lions traded seven straight three-and-outs as both offenses searched for an opening to connect on a punch.
Lighthouse threw the first haymaker in the second period. And kept landing them.
Junior quarterback Collin Holloway hit Tyler Munsee on a deep route along the sideline, and the 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior receiver raced 64 yards before being dragged down from behind on the 4-yard-line. Junior Chance Gaskill punched it in the next play and Lighthouse led 6-0 less than three minutes into the second quarter.
Holloway threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Clay Silva a few minutes later. The Lions promptly recovered a Carey fumble and Gaskill found pay dirt for the second time of the night.
The touchdowns were scored 50 seconds apart in the latter stages of the second period and gave Lighthouse a 20-0 lead at the break.
“We came out and worked hard together,” Gaskill said.
Junior Kaden DeJon suffered a brutal leg injury early in the second quarter and was rushed to the hospital. Holloway said the Lions were fired up to play rival Carey, but DeJong going down cast a different light on the game.
“We love that kid,” Holloway said. “That gave us another edge.”
Munsee caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Holloway in the third period while Gaskill’s third score came from 30 yards out midway through the fourth. The Lions were up 32-0 and rolling.
Meanwhile, Lighthouse’s defense painted a masterpiece of effort and execution on its artificial turf. Eight players defended a full-size field as if their numbers had been doubled. Carey drove the ball into the red zone in the waning seconds of the game, but the fired-up crowd and more of the same hair-on-fire play from the Lions secured the shutout.
“We had to stay in our places and know where they were going all the time,” Gaskill said. “We had to do our jobs.”
“We had some penalties that killed some drives, and they had some sacks that killed others,” said Carey head coach Lane Kirkland. “We fought hard and the kids never gave up. I’m proud of the kids for rallying.”
The Panthers (2-1) must regroup and travel to Camas County to face the Mushers next Friday.
“We have to be a lot tougher,” Kirkland said. “We should some mental strength tonight. The Panthers will be back.”
Lighthouse (3-0) will remain at home to play the Hagerman Pirates on Sept. 20.
“We will enjoy this win, then we will prepare on Monday for the next game,” Holloway said.
