From left, Lighthouse Christian's Brandon Houser, Cooper Dastrup, Collin Holloway, Brandon Butler and Steven Tanguy have their photo taken Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

MURTAUGH — The Lighthouse Christian School football team traveled to face an excited, confident team on Friday night. The Lions left the field with a convincing win.

Lighthouse Christian, the No. 4-ranked 1A Division II team in the latest state media poll, controlled Friday’s game against No. 3 Murtaugh, winning 44-26 in the pivotal Sawtooth Conference contest.

"Tonight it seemed like, even in the first quarter, we were just physical and flying eight white hats to the ball," said Lighthouse head coach Cory Holloway. "Proud of the boys. I thought they played very hard."

The game started with a Murtaugh three-and-out. Two plays after the Red Devils punted, junior Brandon Houser ran 41 yards for a touchdown, giving the Lions a 6-0 lead with 9:55 left in the first quarter.

About five minutes later, senior Cooper Dastrup forced a fumble and recovered it himself. Two plays after that, sophomore quarterback Collin Holloway found junior Casper Block for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Lighthouse carried a 14-0 lead into the second quarter. Murtaugh drove into Lions territory, but another lost fumble (the second of three in the game for the Devils) led to another Lighthouse score, this time a four-yard pass from Collin Holloway to freshman Clay Silva with 9:55 left in the half.

"Turnovers killed us tonight," said Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen. "You know what, though? A lot of respect for Lighthouse. Cory does a fantastic job, and he had his kids ready tonight. They were ready to play. They executed well."

The teams traded scores after that, and Lighthouse led 30-12 at halftime. The score ballooned to 38-12 early in the third quarter, but Murtaugh didn’t go away. Two touchdown passes from senior quarterback Graden Dimond to Guillermo Zavala brought the Red Devils within two scores at 38-26 with 2:18 left in the third quarter.

The life that reentered Murtaugh’s field was promptly extinguished by the Lions, who rode Dastrup and relied on their physical defense. Collin Holloway completed a seven-yard touchdown pass, his fourth of the game, to Silva with 7:10 remaining, giving Lighthouse an 44-26 lead that wouldn’t budge.

Dastrup rushed 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, and he recorded a team-high seven tackles.

"He's a stud, and the team just follows him," coach Holloway said. "He's a quiet leader, he doesn't say very much, but the guy is just an outstanding kid of character, and the kids all see it."

Collin Holloway went 6-for-11 for 94 yards and an interception, and Silva tallied 55 yards on three catches, which all resulted in touchdowns. Junior Kartsen Brandsma had six tackles (three for loss) and a sack.

For Murtaugh, Dimond completed 15-of-23 passes for 238 yards, four TDs and one interception. His favorite target was Zavala, who caught nine passes for 140 yards and four scores. Fellow senior Nathan Thomas caught four passes for 68 yards, and he nabbed the one interception.

Murtaugh was playing without one of its best players, junior running back/defensive back Kolby McClure, who was nursing a groin injury, and a couple other Red Devils suffered injuries during Friday's game.

"I went to my fifth-string running back tonight," Jensen said. "Hopefully we can get healthy and do what we can next week for homecoming."

The Red Devils (3-2, 2-1) will host Camas County this coming Friday, and the Lions (4-1, 3-1) will host Dietrich the same day.

Dietrich lost to Murtaugh 42-14 on Sept. 7, but Lighthouse is expecting a much tougher Blue Devils team next week. After Friday’s convincing win, the Lions welcome any challenge.

“We took the Red Devils,” coach Holloway told his team after the win. “Now, we get the Blue Devils.”

