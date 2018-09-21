MURTAUGH — The Lighthouse Christian School football team traveled to face an excited, confident team on Friday night. The Lions left the field with a convincing win.
Lighthouse Christian, the No. 4-ranked 1A Division II team in the latest state media poll, controlled Friday’s game against No. 3 Murtaugh, winning 44-26 in the pivotal Sawtooth Conference contest.
"Tonight it seemed like, even in the first quarter, we were just physical and flying eight white hats to the ball," said Lighthouse head coach Cory Holloway. "Proud of the boys. I thought they played very hard."
The game started with a Murtaugh three-and-out. Two plays after the Red Devils punted, junior Brandon Houser ran 41 yards for a touchdown, giving the Lions a 6-0 lead with 9:55 left in the first quarter.
The #LighthouseLions force a three-and-out, and Brandon Houser runs 41 yards for a TD on the second play of their ensuing drive. 2-pt run failed.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 22, 2018
Lighthouse 6, #MurtaughDevils 0. 9:55 1Q. #IDpreps pic.twitter.com/QCjlpqNJ9C
About five minutes later, senior Cooper Dastrup forced a fumble and recovered it himself. Two plays after that, sophomore quarterback Collin Holloway found junior Casper Block for a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Lighthouse carried a 14-0 lead into the second quarter. Murtaugh drove into Lions territory, but another lost fumble (the second of three in the game for the Devils) led to another Lighthouse score, this time a four-yard pass from Collin Holloway to freshman Clay Silva with 9:55 left in the half.
"Turnovers killed us tonight," said Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen. "You know what, though? A lot of respect for Lighthouse. Cory does a fantastic job, and he had his kids ready tonight. They were ready to play. They executed well."
The teams traded scores after that, and Lighthouse led 30-12 at halftime. The score ballooned to 38-12 early in the third quarter, but Murtaugh didn’t go away. Two touchdown passes from senior quarterback Graden Dimond to Guillermo Zavala brought the Red Devils within two scores at 38-26 with 2:18 left in the third quarter.
The life that reentered Murtaugh’s field was promptly extinguished by the Lions, who rode Dastrup and relied on their physical defense. Collin Holloway completed a seven-yard touchdown pass, his fourth of the game, to Silva with 7:10 remaining, giving Lighthouse an 44-26 lead that wouldn’t budge.
Lighthouse Christian delivers the dagger: this 7-yard pass from Collin Holloway to Clay Silva. 2-point run fails.#LighthouseLions 44, Murtaugh 26. 7:10 left in regulation.#IDpreps pic.twitter.com/GgaS2Atwph— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 22, 2018
Dastrup rushed 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, and he recorded a team-high seven tackles.
"He's a stud, and the team just follows him," coach Holloway said. "He's a quiet leader, he doesn't say very much, but the guy is just an outstanding kid of character, and the kids all see it."
Collin Holloway went 6-for-11 for 94 yards and an interception, and Silva tallied 55 yards on three catches, which all resulted in touchdowns. Junior Kartsen Brandsma had six tackles (three for loss) and a sack.
For Murtaugh, Dimond completed 15-of-23 passes for 238 yards, four TDs and one interception. His favorite target was Zavala, who caught nine passes for 140 yards and four scores. Fellow senior Nathan Thomas caught four passes for 68 yards, and he nabbed the one interception.
Murtaugh was playing without one of its best players, junior running back/defensive back Kolby McClure, who was nursing a groin injury, and a couple other Red Devils suffered injuries during Friday's game.
"I went to my fifth-string running back tonight," Jensen said. "Hopefully we can get healthy and do what we can next week for homecoming."
The Red Devils (3-2, 2-1) will host Camas County this coming Friday, and the Lions (4-1, 3-1) will host Dietrich the same day.
Dietrich lost to Murtaugh 42-14 on Sept. 7, but Lighthouse is expecting a much tougher Blue Devils team next week. After Friday’s convincing win, the Lions welcome any challenge.
“We took the Red Devils,” coach Holloway told his team after the win. “Now, we get the Blue Devils.”
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Cooper Dastrup forces and recovers a fumble. Two plays later, Collin Holloway delivers this strike to Casper Block for a 13-hard TD. Dastrup runs in the 2-pt conversion.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 22, 2018
Lighthouse Christian 14, Murtaugh 0. 4:30 1Q #IDpreps #LighthouseLions #MurtaughDevils pic.twitter.com/ajVwGBUjAt
Collin Holloway to Clay Silva for a 4-yard TD. Cooper Dastrup runs in the 2-point conversion.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 22, 2018
Lighthouse Christian 21, Murtaugh 0. 9:55 2Q#IDpreps #LighthouseLions pic.twitter.com/8ulniuYOBJ
Graden Dimond to Kiel Setoki for a 17-yard TD. 2-point run came up short.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 22, 2018
Lighthouse Christian 30, Murtaugh 12. 0:54 left in the first half#IDpreps #MurtaughDevils pic.twitter.com/nfgCoYDuvK
HALFTIME: Lighthouse Christian 30, Murtaugh 12.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 22, 2018
Cooper Dastrup gave the #MurtaughDevils a scare here, but Graden Dimond stopped him for the final play of the half. #IDpreps #LighthouseLions pic.twitter.com/jj1hKbTaiR
Cooper Dastrup runs 12 yards for a #LighthouseLions TD. The Lions also complete the 2-point conversion pass.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 22, 2018
Lighthouse Christian 38, Murtaugh 12. 10:12 3Q
#IDpreps pic.twitter.com/jR0xlayEDS
Graden Dimond completes a 24-yard pass to Gio Zavala. Murtaugh’s 2-point pass is good, too.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 22, 2018
Lighthouse Christian 38, Murtaugh 20. 4:08 3Q #IDpreps #MurtaughDevils pic.twitter.com/eykBYyeiCG
It ain’t over yet. Graden Dimond completes his third TD to Gio Zavala on the night. 2-point run no good.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 22, 2018
Lighthouse Christian 38, Murtaugh 26. 2:18 3Q#IDpreps #MurtaughDevils pic.twitter.com/JlJp4S5DHM
Dimond completed this long pass to Zavala one play before the TD. #IDpreps #MurtaughDevils pic.twitter.com/E4IP7T4UGp— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 22, 2018
Lighthouse Christian stuffs Murtaugh’s Keil Setoki on fourth down with 3:40 to go. The #LighthouseLions lead 44-26. #IDpreps pic.twitter.com/WwecWsGFhu— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 22, 2018
FINAL: Lighthouse Christian 44, Murtaugh 26#IDpreps #LighthouseLions #MurtaughDevils pic.twitter.com/rgSGPxfz2G— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 22, 2018
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.