Life in the fast lane: Jackson Rasmussen named 2020 boys swimmer of the year

BURLEY — Jackson Rasmussen is only a junior on the Mini-Cassia co-op swim team, but already he is seen as a leader.
“He’s one of our biggest role models,” teammate Mac Haugeberg said. “He really shows what Mini-Cassia is.”
Rasmussen has been swimming competitively since he was 11. Last year he finished second at state in the 50-yard freestyle.
This season, he had his sights set on first.
“I had my hopes to win state, but I knew I had to put in a lot of effort,” Rasmussen said.
And that is exactly what he did.
Head coach Jessica Thomson referred to Rasmussen as an extremely hard worker who remains focused and dedicated during every practice.
“Throughout the entire workout, no matter how rigorous it is, he swims hard for me,” she said.
Even with a shoulder injury early in the season, Rasmussen was able to find his groove and accomplish his goal. He placed first at the state swim meet for the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 22:53, almost a full second faster than his second-place finish last year.
In sprint events, every millisecond matters. Dropping a full second over the course of a year is massive. That amount of time can easily be the difference between victory and defeat, and would have been for Rasmussen.
“Second place was five one-hundredths of a second behind me,” he said.
If he had finished at the same time he did last year, Rasmussen would have placed sixth in this year’s meet.
Rasmussen was one of only three Mini-Cassia swimmers who placed first at state. He was the only boys’ swimmer from his area to win.
The Mini-Cassia co-op swim team is comprised of swimmers from four different schools. Athletes from Burley, Minico, Oakley and Declo practice as a single team, but at swim meets the state requires them to be separated by schools.
“It’s very unique because we bring them together as a swim family, but then they have to swim and compete against each other,” Coach Thomson said.
Despite the division, Rasmussen has never looked at his teammates as adversaries. The bonds they build during practice transcend team rivalry, even among opposing schools such as Minico and Burley.
“Especially at meets, it doesn’t matter who is swimming or what school they’re from,” he said. “We all just cheer each other on.”
Austin Knowles, a junior at Declo High School who competes in the 50-yard freestyle event with Rasmussen, is thankful for the joint team. It has allowed him to create friendships he otherwise wouldn’t have with students he normally wouldn’t see.
“We don’t go to the same school, but we get to practice and compete together,” Knowles said. “Without swimming, we wouldn’t be able to do that. I wouldn’t even know them if it wasn’t for the team.”
Thomson is still the coach of all four teams after they split.
Sharing a coach, as well as building relationships during practice, only strengthens the bonds of these athletes. Thomson isn’t surprised by the unity of her swimmers, even if other people might be.
“I think it really stuns everybody when we come to the swim meets and here’s 58 kids and it doesn’t matter what team they’re from,” she said.
Even though he’s from a different school, both Haugeberg and Knowles look to Rasmussen for leadership. His ability to inspire his teammates — coupled with his work ethic both in and out of the pool — will carry Rasmussen far when he enters his senior year of high school.
“Jackson has a good chance at being captain next year,” Thomson said with a smile.
