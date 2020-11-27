Life in the fast lane: Jackson Rasmussen named 2020 boys swimmer of the year

“Second place was five one-hundredths of a second behind me,” he said.

If he had finished at the same time he did last year, Rasmussen would have placed sixth in this year’s meet.

Rasmussen was one of only three Mini-Cassia swimmers who placed first at state. He was the only boys’ swimmer from his area to win.

The Mini-Cassia co-op swim team is comprised of swimmers from four different schools. Athletes from Burley, Minico, Oakley and Declo practice as a single team, but at swim meets the state requires them to be separated by schools.

“It’s very unique because we bring them together as a swim family, but then they have to swim and compete against each other,” Coach Thomson said.

Despite the division, Rasmussen has never looked at his teammates as adversaries. The bonds they build during practice transcend team rivalry, even among opposing schools such as Minico and Burley.

“Especially at meets, it doesn’t matter who is swimming or what school they’re from,” he said. “We all just cheer each other on.”