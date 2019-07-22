Area C Single A District Tournament
In Twin Falls
MONDAY’S GAMES
Idaho Falls Knights 8, Jerome 4: Idaho Falls struck the decisive blow in the fifth inning, scoring four runs. David Henze went 3-for-4 at the plate and had an RBI and a run scored. Jayden Bos pitched a complete game for Jerome in a losing effort, and Jarom Wallace scored two runs. Jerome will play at noon Tuesday in the losers’ bracket.
Malad 3, Kimberly 2, 8 inn.: Malad scored on an error in the seventh to tie the game at 2, then scored in the eighth to take the lead and the win. Dawson Cummins pitched 7⅓ innings, allowed one earned run and struck out seven for Kimberly. Dylan Holmes went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kimberly will head to the losers’ bracket Friday, where they will play at noon.
Pocatello Razorbacks 3, Wendell 0: Wendell struggled to get going offensively and couldn’t back up a strong performance on the mound by Jake Schilz. Schilz pitched seven innings, allowed one earned run and struck out eight in just 79 pitches. Colton Ulrich went 2-for-2 at the plate with two walks. Wendell will play at 9 a.m. Friday in the losers’ bracket against the Idaho Falls Grizzlies.
Malad 12, Burley Green Sox 2: Burley had just three hits and committed five errors, and Malad scored seven runs in the fourth inning to run away with the game. Ramiro Garcia and Scott Ritchie each drove in a run for Burley, who will move to the losers’ bracket Tuesday. They will play the Idaho Falls Titans at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.