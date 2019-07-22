{{featured_button_text}}

Area C Single A District Tournament

In Twin Falls

MONDAY’S GAMES

Idaho Falls Knights 8, Jerome 4: Idaho Falls struck the decisive blow in the fifth inning, scoring four runs. David Henze went 3-for-4 at the plate and had an RBI and a run scored. Jayden Bos pitched a complete game for Jerome in a losing effort, and Jarom Wallace scored two runs. Jerome will play at noon Tuesday in the losers’ bracket.

Malad 3, Kimberly 2, 8 inn.: Malad scored on an error in the seventh to tie the game at 2, then scored in the eighth to take the lead and the win. Dawson Cummins pitched 7⅓ innings, allowed one earned run and struck out seven for Kimberly. Dylan Holmes went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kimberly will head to the losers’ bracket Friday, where they will play at noon.

Pocatello Razorbacks 3, Wendell 0: Wendell struggled to get going offensively and couldn’t back up a strong performance on the mound by Jake Schilz. Schilz pitched seven innings, allowed one earned run and struck out eight in just 79 pitches. Colton Ulrich went 2-for-2 at the plate with two walks. Wendell will play at 9 a.m. Friday in the losers’ bracket against the Idaho Falls Grizzlies.

Malad 12, Burley Green Sox 2: Burley had just three hits and committed five errors, and Malad scored seven runs in the fourth inning to run away with the game. Ramiro Garcia and Scott Ritchie each drove in a run for Burley, who will move to the losers’ bracket Tuesday. They will play the Idaho Falls Titans at 9 a.m.

