IDAHO FALLS—Caden Christensen pitched six strong innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits. Jace Hanson had a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning, and Jaxon Sorenson and Paul Wilson each had doubles on the night. Magnum Hofstetter and Kolby Slagel had Twin Falls’ two hits. Idaho Falls 7, Twin Falls 1.
Twin Falls jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but Idaho Falls scored eight runs over the first four innings, including three in the third. Idaho Falls 8, Twin Falls 4.
Andrew Gregersen led the way for Idaho Falls at the plate, going (3-for-3), including a solo home run and three RBIs. Bruer Webster added two hits.
Magnum Hoffstetter went (3-for-3) with two runs scored for Twin Falls, and Haylen Walker had two hits.
Twin Falls out-hit Idaho Falls 10-9, but committed three errors on the night.
