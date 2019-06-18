{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY’S GAMES

Pocatello 8, Twin Falls 1: Twin Falls committed three errors and surrendered eight consecutive runs. Magnum Hofstetter had three hits.

Twin Falls 15, Pocatello 5: Twin Falls jumped ahead with six runs in the second inning, then five in the fourth. Sam Hoggarth went (3-for-4) with two doubles, a triple and seven RBIs while Magnum Hofstetter scored four runs and Tai Walker scored three.

Kimberly 15, Declo 0: Race Widmier threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 10. Blake Sigler hit two doubles and scored two runs.

Kimberly 14, Declo 0: Jackson Califano and Logan McMurdie combined for a no-hitter. Jackson Cummins went (3-for-3), and Mckade Huft and Keegan Fife each had two hits.

