Twin Falls Cowboys 20, Blackfoot 6: Twin Falls got going early with six runs in the first inning, then added three in the fourth, three in the fifth and seven in the seventh.
Kaden Stutzman led the charge with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored, and Carson Walters went 2-for-5 with a triple and four runs scored. Magnum Hofstetter, Haylen Walker and Jace Mahlke each scored three runs.
Six of Twin Falls' 14 hits were for extra bases. Parker Maxfield pitched 4 ⅓ innings, and Joel Cooper went 2 ⅔ innings.
Twin Falls Cowboys 5, Blackfoot 6: Carson Walters went 3-for-3 with a 2-run home run, and Jace Mahlke added two hits.
Kimberly Astros 3, Canyon Ridge 1: Kimberly scored a run in each of the first three innings, then held on for the win. Brennen Chappel pitched six innings, allowing one run and striking out 15.
