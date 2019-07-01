Idaho Falls 7, Twin Falls 3: Twin Falls got the early 2-0 lead, but Idaho Falls scored seven straight runs, including four in the seventh. Jace Hanson hit a grand slam in the seventh to put the game away to go along with 6⅔ innings on the mound. He allowed two earned runs and struck out seven.
Carson Walters pitched 6⅔ innings for Twin Falls and gave up one earned run. He struck out seven, but Twin Falls' four errors proved to be too much for them to overcome. Kolby Slagel went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Idaho Falls 11, Twin Falls 3: Idaho Falls got off and running early with five runs in the first inning. They racked up 15 hits on the night. Paul Wilson pitched six innings and struck out eight. Kolby Slagel went 3-for-3 for Twin Falls, and Sam Hoggarth added two more hits.
Burley 15, Jerome 2, 5 innings: Burley scored five runs in the third and 10 in the fourth to run away with the game while Jerome committed eight errors. Five of Burley's 10 hits were for extra bases, and Ramiro Garcia went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, three runs scored and a double and a home run. Scott Ritchie struck out eight in a two-run complete game.
Jerome 9, Burley 5: Jerome capitalized in the third inning with four runs. Logan Kuhn had two RBIs and a triple while Jayden Bos pitched a complete game. Clayton Douglas and Corbin Bedke each went 2-for-4 for Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.