Wednesday’s games
Burley Green Sox 11, Pocatello Rebels 1, 5 inn.: Burley scored in every inning and out-hit Pocatello 12-2. Ramiro Garcia had a perfect night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with four runs scored. He also hit two doubles and a triple. Easton Watterson added two hits, including a triple and an RBI, and eight different Green Sox players got a hit. Slayder Watterson pitched four innings in relief and allowed two hits.
Burley Green Sox 13, Pocatello Rebels 4: Pocatello jumped on top early with three runs in the first inning, but Burley came right back with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning. They put up five more runs in the sixth inning. Easton Watterson went 3-for-3 with an RBI double and Kody Condie hit an RBI triple. Slayder Watterson went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, a triple and two runs scored, Clayton Douglas added an RBI double, and Scott Ritchie struck out eight batters in five innings of pitching.
Wednesday marked the end of the regular season for Burley, which will begin district play next week.
