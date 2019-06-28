{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls 12, East Idaho Rockies 9: Twin Falls won a back-and-forth game after out-hitting East Idaho 15-5. The Rockies committed seven errors. Magnum Hofstetter and Carson Walters each had three hits for Twin Falls, and Hofstetter and Sam Hoggarth each had two doubles.

Twin Falls 11, East Idaho Rockies 0, 5 inn: Twin Falls surged ahead with a five-run second inning and never looked back. Lucas Young gave up two hits in five innings of pitching, and Sam Hoggarth, Kaden Stutzman and Tai Walker each had a triple. Walker finished with three RBIs.

Burley 12, Wood River 3: Slayder Watterson struck out 10 on the mound, and Burley had 18 hits on the night. Andrew Ferrin and Ramiro Garcia each had three hits.

