Area C AA District Tournament

In Pocatello

Saturday’s games

Twin Falls Cowboys 7, Minico 6: Minico trailed 7-3 going into the seventh inning and scored three more runs, but couldn’t complete the comeback. Magnum Hofstetter pitched 6.1 innings for Twin Falls to earn the win and drove in two runs at the plate. Sam Hoggarth had a three-RBI double, Haylen Walker drove in two runs, and Tai Walker had two hits and two runs. Minico’s season ended with the loss.

East Idaho Rockies 9, Twin Falls Cowboys 2: Twin Falls racked up 10 hits but couldn’t translate them into runs. Sam Hoggarth went (3-for-4) with a run scored while Magnum Hofstetter and Kolby Slagel each had two hits. The loss ended Twin Falls’ season.

