Saturday’s games
Kimberly 14, North Cache 11: Kimberly fell behind early but had a late surge, scoring 13 of their 14 runs in the final three innings. Mckade Huft went (3-for-4) with three RBIs and four runs scored, Brennen Chappel went (3-for-4) with three runs scored, and Nick Bybee added two hits and four RBIs.
Burley 5, Helper 4: Helper got four runs in the top of the first, but Burley came back with three in the bottom half, then had two more in the third. Kody Condie had an RBI double for Burley.
Blackfoot 7, Burley 2: Blackfoot racked up 10 hits, but only one was for extra bases. Isaiah Thomas went (3-for-4) and scored three runs. Ramiro Garcia went (2-for-4) with a run scored for Burley, and Scott Ritchie doubled.
Friday’s games
Twin Falls 12, Canyon Ridge 2: Sam Hoggarth had a pair of doubles and added two RBIs and three runs scored for Twin Falls, and Kaden Stutzman, Kolby Slagel and Tai Walker each had two hits.
Twin Falls 7, Canyon Ridge 2: Kaden Stutzman went (2-for-2) with an RBI and a run scored for Twin Falls, who took advantage of four errors by Canyon Ridge. Kade Parsons went (2-for-3) with a double for Canyon Ridge.
