MONDAY'S GAMES

Twin Falls 14, South Fremont 4: Twin Falls scored all 14 of their runs in the first two innings, and 6 of their 10 hits were for extra bases. Sam Hoggarth went (2-for-2) with a double and a triple, and Jace Mahlke went (2-for-3) with a triple.

Twin Falls 11, South Fremont 0: Haylen Walker allowed just one hit and struck out five in 3.2 innings of pitching, and Tai Walker, Carson Walters and Kolby Slagel each had two hits.

