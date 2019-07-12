Burley Green Sox 9, Pocatello Razorbacks 1: Andrew Ferrin pitched 6.2 innings for Burley and allowed four hits, one run, and struck out eight. Matt Evans went (3-for-4) with two doubles and an RBI, and Ramiro Garcia and Slayder Watterson each added two hits and two RBIs. Watterson tripled, and Kody Condie added a double. Four of Burley's runs came in the fourth inning.
Burley Green Sox 6, Pocatello Razorbacks 5: Burley got out to a 4-0 lead after three innings, then added one insurance run in both the fifth and seventh innings before Pocatello scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Kody Condie went (2-for-4) with a triple and an RBI, Andrew Ferrin went (2-for-4) with a run scored, and Matt Evans added a double. Seven different Green Sox players had at least one hit.
Yuba (California) 7, Twin Falls 4: Twin Falls trailed 3-1, then jumped to a 4-3 lead in the third inning. Haylen Walker drove in Magnum Hofstetter with a sacrifice fly, then Kolby Slagel hit a two-RBI single that scored Carson Walters and Sam Hoggarth. Yuba scored four runs in the fifth inning to regain the lead for good.
Magnum Hofstetter and Carson Walters each doubled for Twin Falls, and Lucas Young pitched a complete game for the Cowboys.
Reno Knights 5, Twin Falls Cowboys 0: Twin Falls managed just one hit in the game, a single by Sam Hoggarth.
