Monday's games

Burley 10, Declo 0, 5 inn.: Slayder Watterson, Connor Dailey and Payton Beck each had two hits for Burley. Burley scored four runs in the fifth inning to put the game away.

Saturday's games

Burley 17, Malad 0: Burley dominated from the beginning, racking up 12 hits and taking advantage of five Malad errors. Easton Watterson went 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs and two doubles, Ramiro Garcia had three hits and four RBIs, and Kody Condie and Andrew Ferrin each had two hits. Ferrin also pitched a one-hit complete game and struck out 11.

Burley 7, Malad 3: Burley scored three runs in the seventh inning to pull away. Andrew Ferrin doubled twice and had three RBIs, and Scott Ritchie pitched a complete game.

