Burley Green Sox 9, Idaho Falls 8: Burley pulled off a walk-off win in the tenth inning on Josh Phipps' hit, the game-winning single. Kody Condie went (3-for-4) with two runs scored and a double, Carson Noble went (3-for-5) with two doubles, and Andrew Ferrin hit a two-run home run. Slayder Watterson pitched 5.2 innings of relief and struck out six.

Kimberly Astros 7, Madison 2: Race Widmier pitched a complete game for Kimberly, allowing just two runs and striking out six. Mckade Huft had two hits, two walks and scored two runs.

