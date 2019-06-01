Burley Green Sox 9, Idaho Falls 8: Burley pulled off a walk-off win in the tenth inning on Josh Phipps' hit, the game-winning single. Kody Condie went (3-for-4) with two runs scored and a double, Carson Noble went (3-for-5) with two doubles, and Andrew Ferrin hit a two-run home run. Slayder Watterson pitched 5.2 innings of relief and struck out six.
Kimberly Astros 7, Madison 2: Race Widmier pitched a complete game for Kimberly, allowing just two runs and striking out six. Mckade Huft had two hits, two walks and scored two runs.
Kimberly Astros 7, Madison 2: Kimberly scored four runs in the second inning to take command of the game. Blake Sigler hit a two-run double and scored two runs on the day.
