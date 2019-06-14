Rigby 12, Kimberly 11, 8 inn.: Rigby prevailed after a back-and-forth showdown despite committing three errors. Mason Wise and Connor Martin each had three hits for Rigby while Nate Bybee went (4-for-5) with three RBIs and three runs scored for Kimberly. Race Widmier and Blake Sigler each had two hits.
Kimberly 10, Rigby 3: Kimberly exploded for six runs in the sixth inning. Mckade Huft and Dylan Holmes each had three hits, and Huft had three RBIs.
Burley 4, Minico 2: A four-run fourth inning gave Burley the edge over Minico. Easton Watterson hit a two-run home run, and Slayder Watterson hit a triple. Andrew Ferrin struck out eight in a complete game on the mound.
Burley 10, Buhl 0, 5 inn.: Three different Burley players had two RBIs. Easton Watterson went (2-for-2) and scored two runs.
