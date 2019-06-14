{{featured_button_text}}

Rigby 12, Kimberly 11, 8 inn.: Rigby prevailed after a back-and-forth showdown despite committing three errors. Mason Wise and Connor Martin each had three hits for Rigby while Nate Bybee went (4-for-5) with three RBIs and three runs scored for Kimberly. Race Widmier and Blake Sigler each had two hits.

Kimberly 10, Rigby 3: Kimberly exploded for six runs in the sixth inning. Mckade Huft and Dylan Holmes each had three hits, and Huft had three RBIs.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Burley 4, Minico 2: A four-run fourth inning gave Burley the edge over Minico. Easton Watterson hit a two-run home run, and Slayder Watterson hit a triple. Andrew Ferrin struck out eight in a complete game on the mound.

Burley 10, Buhl 0, 5 inn.: Three different Burley players had two RBIs. Easton Watterson went (2-for-2) and scored two runs.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments