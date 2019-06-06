Blackfoot 15, Kimberly 10: Blackfoot scored eight runs in the first inning and seven in the seventh. Kimberly scored six in the seventh. Both teams committed five errors in the game. Benjamin Wilson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Blackfoot, and Blake Sigler went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Kimberly.
Blackfoot only struck out once in the game while Kimberly struck out seven times.
Twin Falls (A) 10, Kimberly 7: Twin Falls' seven-run first inning was too much for Kimberly to overcome. Kimberly scored three runs over the final two innings to close the gap. Kimberly's Mckade Huft went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Nate Bybee had two RBIs and two runs scored.
