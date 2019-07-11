Twin Falls 16, South Tahoe 5, 6 innings: Twin Falls came on late in the game in Reno, Nevada, scoring five runs in the fifth and six in the sixth. Parker Maxfield and Sam Hoggarth combined to complete the game on the mound for Twin Falls. Magnum Hofstetter went (4-for-4) and scored four runs, Carson Walters went (4-for-4) with a double and six RBIs and Haylen Walker added three hits. Twin Falls had 16 hits, 13 of which were singles.
