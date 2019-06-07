FRIDAY'S GAMES
Madison 13, Kimberly 5: Kimberly took a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth, but Madison came back with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and nine in the fifth. Cody Rydalch had two hits, including an RBI double for Madison. Race Widmier and Mckade Huft each had two hits for Kimberly, and Nate Bybee hit a two-run triple.
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Burley 10, Jerome 0: A six-run first inning sparked Burley to an early lead and the win. Scott Ritchie pitched a complete game and struck out six, and Jace Robinson had two RBIs and scored two runs.
