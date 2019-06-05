{{featured_button_text}}

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Burley 19, Buhl 7: Burley piled on six runs in the third inning and nine in the fifth and took advantage of five Buhl errors. Matt Evans went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, Ramiro Garcia hit a two-run home run, and Payton Beck, Andrew Ferrin, Scott Ritchie and Slayder Watterson all doubled.

Burley 11, Buhl 1: Burley exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning. Connor Dayley and Matt Evans each hit a double, and Kody Condie drew two walks and scored two runs.

