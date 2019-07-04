{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls 3, Taylorsville (Utah) 1: On the first day of action in the Cowboy Classic Tournament at the College of Southern Idaho's Skip Walker Field, Twin Falls won their first matchup of the round robin. They scored a run in the first inning on an RBI groundout by Carson Walters, then got two more in the third. Kaden Stutzman hit an RBI double to score Walters and Tai Walker.

The three runs proved to be all Twin Falls needed. Parker Maxfield pitched a two-hit complete game and only allowed one run on 66 pitches. Magnum Hofstetter and Stutzman each had two hits, and Hofstetter and Jace Mahlke each doubled.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments