Burley finishes tournament with a win

TWIN FALLS — The Burley Green Sox already had a spot in the Single A State Tournament locked up due to being the host team, but they still capped a wild district tournament with a comeback win Wednesday.

After losing 12-2 to Malad on Monday, they faced elimination the rest of the way but won three straight games to finish the Area C tournament, ending with a 12-11 win over Marsh Valley Wednesday.

Burley led 5-0 after two innings before giving up 11 straight runs, but they mounted a comeback in the late innings. Slayder Watterson drove in two runs with a walk-off hit in the seventh.

Easton Watterson also hit a solo home run in the game, and Kody Condie went (3-for-4) and scored two runs. Izaak Macias pitched the final three innings in relief and didn’t allow a run.

Malad and the Pocatello Razorbacks earned the top two seeds in the district, and the losers’ bracket, which included Burley, was supposed to have one more game to determine the third seed, who would also qualify for the state tournament.

But after Burley beat Marsh Valley in the morning, they agreed with the Idaho Falls Tigers and the Idaho Falls Knights (Hillcrest), the two teams on the other side of the losers’ bracket, to not play the final game, according to Burley coach Devin Kunz.

With Burley already in the state tournament as the fourth seed from the district, the game would have no effect on seeding. The Idaho Falls Tigers earned the third seed and a trip to state with an 11-8 win over the Titans.

The state tournament will begin Tuesday, July 30 in Burley.

