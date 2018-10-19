TWIN FALLS — Time was winding down, and Steven Rubio was getting frustrated.
Rubio and his Bliss High School teammates had missed several good scoring chances in the first 75 minutes of Friday's 3A boys soccer state semifinal game. The Bears' opponent, Filer, also hadn't scored up to that point, and the 0-0 game was close to extra time. Rubio felt the urgency.
"I knew one team was gonna score," he said. "We just wanted to be the first one."
Those wishes came through, and Rubio was the one who delivered. With about five minutes left in regulation, the senior striker scored the first and only goal of the game between High Desert Conference foes. The 1-0 victory sent Bliss to the 3A state title game for the second straight season.
Before Rubio's game-winner, both teams squandered multiple good scoring opportunities. Bliss' misses were especially close.
Rubio, who notched a hat trick in Thursday's 5-0 win over Timberlake, had an open look from the right side of the penalty area around the 25th minute, but he sailed it high and right.
In the 52nd minute, junior Jose Perez fired a shot from the penalty arc and banged it off the left post. The ball squirted back toward the middle of the box, but Bliss couldn't capitalize.
Rubio had two golden opportunities around the 70th minute. He received a through ball and had just the goalkeeper in between him and the net. Filer's keeper, freshman Joseph Bertao, rushed Rubio and blocked his shot, but the referee said Bertao was outside the 18, which meant a handball and a free kick for Bliss (Bertao received a yellow card for arguing, so junior Jonathan Gale replaced him for the free kick).
Rubio booted his attempt past every defender, but his shot deflected off the right post and out of bounds.
"I just moved on," Rubio said. "After a mistake happens, you let it go, you don't think about it and keep moving forward, keep your head up."
While frustrating, the near misses were good signs for the Bears. They were getting more looks, and better looks, than the Wildcats throughout the second half. If one team was gonna score, Bliss looked like it would be the first one.
Sure enough, Rubio got another chance with about five minutes left in regulation.
After the ball bounced around a few times on Bliss' half of the field, Bears junior midfielder Kaleb Gabriel headed it in Perez's direction. Perez let the ball bounce once, then fired it downfield with his left foot. He wasn't trying to clear it. He was trying to get the ball to Rubio.
"I didn't see him the whole way, but I knew he was there," Perez said.
Rubio outran his defender (senior Andrew Ippolito), gathered the ball around the penalty arc, dribbled once to his left and fired a shot with his left foot. The ball split Bertao and Ippolito and sailed into the middle of the net.
"I knew he was gonna score," Perez said, "because it was him."
Filer kept pushing and nearly tied it up throughout the final five minutes, but Bliss held on for its second win in three games over Filer this season (the third ended in a tie).
The Wildcats played most of Friday's games without one of their best players, senior midfielder Cody Ruiz, who Filer coach Derek Howard said suffered an injury in Thursday's 2-1 win over Sugar-Salem.
Filer (13-6-3) is playing in the state tournament for the first time since 2015, when it lost in the consolation final. The last time the Wildcats reached the winner's bracket, they also lost in the semifinals, and they won the third-place game. They will try to place third place again on Saturday at 10 a.m., when they'll take on Bonners Ferry (14-2-3) back at Sunway.
"Our goal is to play on Saturday every time we go to state," Howard said. "We get an opportunity to. It's good for the kids."
Bliss (12-3-5) will face a familiar opponent for the state title. For the fourth time this season, the Bears will play Sun Valley Community School (19-2), which is responsible for all three of Bliss' losses this season. The Cutthroats' most recent win over the Bears, the district title game last week, was their closest of the three — 1-0.
Bliss came agonizingly close to winning last year's state title, but bad breaks sunk the Bears in a 2-1 loss to Weiser. Rubio watched most of that game from the sideline after suffering a head injury. He hopes to play all 80 minutes (or more) on Saturday, and he hopes to lead his team to another win.
"It's just something that happened in the past," Rubio said of last year's loss. "You've just gotta keep your head up and move forward."
