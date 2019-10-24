CALDWELL — The Twin Falls girls had not lost a match all season coming into Thursday’s first-round state tournament game.
Their first defeat of the season came at an inopportune time in the quarterfinals against Kuna, but the 3-2 loss came on a last-minute goal by the slimmest of margins.
Jayla Ponce found the right side of the net with just two minutes remaining to break the tie and advance her team to Friday’s semifinal against Skyline and ended the Bruins’ hopes of a state title.
Twin Falls found itself in unfamiliar territory early. Celeste Pinkerton scored for Kuna in the 13th minute to grab the 1-0 lead, and the Bruins, who had won 18 straight games, trailed for one of only a few times this season.
But Madelyn McQueen found the net on a breakaway in the 25th minute to tie the game.
“I was really proud of the way they battled back,” Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman said. “We haven’t had to come from behind this season, so to see that determination and grit out of them is exciting to see.”
Much of the game was still a struggle for the Bruins, though. Before McQueen’s equalizer, the team failed to cash in on several scoring opportunities. Kuna goal keeper Ariel Kotte blocked a penalty kick, then Twin Falls couldn’t make use of back-to-back corner kicks.
Kotte also found herself one-on-one with McQueen and managed to save the sophomore’s shot.
Kaylin Bailey also hit a long free kick off of the top bar late in the second half.
“We created a lot of really good opportunities, and a couple of balls just didn’t bounce our way,” Kauffman said. “It sucks when that happens, especially in a game like today’s. But I was really proud of the opportunities that the girls created, and I think if a couple things go different, you’re on to the next round into the semis.”
Kuna looked to be in position to score again in the 52nd minute, but goal keeper Sidnee Naerebout stepped in front of a well-placed cross to save the goal.
But the Kavemen still found the net just two minutes later. Lexy Haws’ goal 14 minutes into the second half gave her team a 2-1 advantage.
Not to be outdone, McQueen countered nine minutes later by slipping the ball past Kotte for her second goal of the game.
The two teams struggled to get any offense going the rest of the match and appeared to be headed for overtime before Ponce scored the winning goal. The Bruins could not respond before time expired.
“I think they just want to come out and win a trophy,” Kauffman said of her team after the loss. “We’re going to be mad and upset today and we’re going to come out tomorrow and take it to whoever we play. We certainly want to be here for day three.”
The Bruins record of 18-1-1 was good enough to advance them to the state tournament this year after winning their fifth straight conference title, but will have to settle for a consolation bracket result instead.
Twin Falls will play Middleton at 11 a.m. at Brothers Park in the consolation bracket match. The winner will advance for one more match with the loser done for the season.
