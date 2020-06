Kylee Evans and Wes Shaw named All-Around winners in District V rodeo

JEROME — Kylee Evans from Gooding finished as the top cowgirl and Wes Shaw from Dietrich was the top cowboy in the District V high school rodeo after district finals concluded on Saturday.

For many years, the state finals rodeo had been held at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. This year, it will take place at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot. Rein Cow Horse and Cow Cutting is slated June 14-15 and state rodeo is June 16-19.