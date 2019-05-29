{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Konrad

Konrad

WENDELL — Wendell High School has a new football coach, and the program didn’t have to go far to find him.

Michael Konrad will take over as the Trojans’ new head coach. He was an assistant with the team last season.

Konrad, who teaches social studies at the school, will replace Cody Howerton. Howerton will remain on staff as an assistant coach.

Konrad said Howerton, who does not work at the school outside of coaching the football team, thought the program would be better served with someone who is employed at the school in charge. When the staff sought a replacement, they settled on an in-house choice with Konrad. He’s already familiar with the team and the community, both of which were factors in the decision.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m unproven,” Konrad said, “but I’m really excited. I love the community and I love the 2A level.”

Work is already underway for next year for the Trojans, who went 3-5 last season, as the team has started the off-season weightlifting program. Konrad said he’s stressed to his seniors that they need to be leaders.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

“We put a lot on our seniors to show the young guys how to do things,” he said.

Konrad said he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m a lifelong learner,” he said. “I love the experience and the challenge.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments