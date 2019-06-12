KIMBERLY — A month has passed since state track, but it’s hardly the offseason for several of Kimberly’s athletes who helped their school to a top-notch showing at the final meet of the year.
The girls won the Class 3A meet while the boys finished second, and both sides set state records. With most of those kids back next year, the summer is already offering opportunities for the team to get to work.
Kimberly offers a weight training program that helps to specifically train its track athletes as an alternative to the school’s more general offseason conditioning program for other sports. It’s run by assistant track coach Brad Bair.
Several of Kimberly’s athletes also compete in the USA Track & Field events in the offseason.
May’s state meet provided a laundry list of standout performances by Kimberly athletes who are already at work for next year. Meg Walker won the long jump, and Brinley Humphreys won the 800. Both of them teamed up with Hailey Young and Annie Walker to set a state record of 4:05.03 in the 4x400 relay.
The entire state champion 4x200 relay team is back next season too, including Annie Walker and Humphreys as well as Jill Russell and Kloie Ward.
On the boys’ side, freshman Jaxon Bair won the pole vault and sophomore Brett Bronson won the 400.
But the biggest standout and the biggest nuisance to competing runners is Petyon Bair, who set four state records at the state meet. He ran the 110 hurdles in 14.41 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 37.60 seconds, jumped 23 feet and 8 ½ inches in the long jump, and was on the 4x400 relay team.
“He’s all business,” Peyton’s dad and coach, Brad said. “He’s a fierce competitor and he works his tail off. He’s been doing it for a long time.”
A long time means since Peyton was 7 or 8 when he started going to USATF meets. Since then, he’s risen to the top of the list of Idaho high school hurdlers, and he’ll have another chance to improve on his records in his senior season.
“He’s far and away the best hurdler in the state,” Kimberly head track coach Marvin Mumm told the Times-News in May after Bair’s record-breaking state meet.
Bair’s 300 hurdles time was well ahead of the top time in he 5A state meet, which was 39.01.
On Wednesday, Mumm and his team were on the track again, but not for competition. The coaches and players helped to run the last of four meets for local 5-10-year-olds at Kimberly High School.
“We use this as a fundraiser for our track club, plus it gets the older kids involved and it gets the younger kids exposed to track, so that’s kind of the whole idea behind it,” Brad Bair said.
